Week 15 has come and gone. Now we head into Week 16, which has the AFC North teams playing against each other.

At the bottom of the division, the Bengals hope to stay in the playoff hunt against the Browns, who might finish at the top of the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Ravens and Steelers will compete at the top of the AFC North to determine who will have an advantage in the AFC playoff seeding. But before we get to that, here is what the AFC North Power Rankings look like after Week 15.

4. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

The Cleveland Browns have found their home at the bottom of the AFC North Power rankings. They remain in the cellar after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 21-7.

As a result of their 14-point defeat, Cleveland’s dismal point differential only got worse. Their -117 tally is by far the worst in the division and 28th in the NFL. They are the only team in the AFC North with a negative point differential.

Browns fans are beyond power rankings and point differentials for the 2024 season. At this point, they are more concerned with their favorite team’s draft position. Cleveland would select third if the season were to end now. However, the fanbase would love for their dawgs to move up in the draft to take the best player available.

The next stop for the Browns is the Queen City to take on the Bengals for the second time this season. However, the Elves will be without starting running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending injury against Kansas City.

But they do know who their starting quarterback will be. Jameis Winston was benched after a poor performance against Kansas City. It has now been reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski will change signal callers, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Winston’s stead.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

The Cincinnati Bengals took on the Tennessee Titans and former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in Week 15. They defeated their ex-colleague, 37-27.

Cincinnati’s offense was impressive as always, scoring 37 points and amassing 370 yards and four touchdowns. However, the never-satisfied Joe Burrow was caught in a fit of frustration on the sideline talking with head coach Zac Taylor.

Entering Sunday’s matchup, the Titans ranked first in passing yards surrendered. The Bengals threw for 291 yards against them, the most of the season for a stout passing defense. Burrow and company continue to show they are one of the best offenses in the league. The Bengals are fifth in the NFL in points scored. They are third in the AFC behind the Bills and Ravens.

However, the Bengals rank 31st in points allowed. They are the only team with a positive points differential in the bottom ten in the NFL.

Cincinnati has the division’s longest winning streak. They have a wonderful opportunity to extend it to three games when they play Cleveland on Sunday in the second leg of the Ohio derby. It is a must-win for the men in stripes to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive.

2. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

The Ravens took a step closer to catching the Steelers in the power rankings and the standings in Week 15 as they defeated the New York Giants, 35-14.

The Ravens have a strong case to be at the top of this week’s AFC North power rankings. They have the third-best scoring offense in the NFL and the second-best in the conference. Their +86 point differential is the best in the division. Nevertheless, the Ravens must wait one more week before possibly surpassing the Steelers for the top spot.

The Ravens can prove this week’s rankings wrong immediately. They can tie the Steelers for the division lead this upcoming Saturday. But, with the Steelers holding the head-to-head tiebreaker for the moment, their matchup is a must-win for the Ravens, who have yet to clinch a playoff berth.

The Ravens are 5-4 in the conference and 2-2 in the division. The Steelers are 7-2 and 3-1 in those categories. Another loss within the conference could cast doubt and angst over Baltimore’s playoff hopes.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

The Steelers entered Week 15 with a two-game cushion over the Ravens in the AFC North. They will need every bit of that space after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13.

Pittsburgh’s offense was much less potent than their two previous weeks against the Bengals and Browns. After scoring 44 and 27 points in those weeks, Pittsburgh’s offense only managed 13 in the first half and zero in the second half against the Eagles.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 128 yards and one touchdown. Their leading rusher was Najee Harris, who had six attempts for 14 yards. Now that their battle for Pennsylvania is over, the Steelers can put their anemic performance behind them and turn their attention to their next opponent.

The Steelers play the Ravens next in a game that will affect the division and the conference. With Baltimore still needing to clinch a playoff spot, the Steelers can jeopardize their divisional rival’s playoff hopes while keeping their hopes of capturing the one seed and a first-round playoff bye alive. But to do that, they must have a much better outing both offensively and defensively than they had versus the Eagles.