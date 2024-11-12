AFC North Power Rankings: Steelers, Ravens lead as Ohio falls behind in Week 10
By Glenn Adams
The AFC North Power Rankings from last week didn't change. However, the gulf between the top two teams in the division and the tow teams from Ohio continues to widen.
The Browns got to sit back and watch the rest of the division in action this weekend. They saw the top-ranked Ravens offense continue to score many points, and the Steelers defense did just enough to get past a prolific scoring team in the Washington Commanders. Cleveland also got to see their in-state rival fall to another divisional foe.
Here are the AFC North power rankings after Week 10, with a possible shakeup on the horizon with several divisional games over the next few weeks.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Browns had Week 10 off. It was a golden opportunity to lick their wounds from the dogfight that was the first half of their season.
While it is unlikely the Browns will go on a miraculous winning streak that will propel them into the playoffs, they are closer to Cincinnati in the standings than the Bengals are to the Steelers and Ravens. Cleveland also has a better winning percentage within the division than the Bengals. The Browns also have more opportunities remaining to take down their divisional foes.
The Browns have a steeper hill to climb than the Bengals, but not by much. Their next game is against the 3-7 New Orleans Saints. It is Cleveland’s last out-of-conference game of the season.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
Another week, another missed opportunity for the Bengals to make up ground in the division and conference standings. They lost an exciting yet heartbreaking Week 10 matchup against the Ravens. That defeat is their second of the season to Baltimore. They are the only AFC North team with two losses in the division.
The Bengals’ 4-6 record is all the more disappointing and frustrating because of the performances of individual players this season. We could argue, and many have, that Cincinnati has the best quarterback, wide receiver, and pass rusher in the NFL. Nevertheless, the exploits of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson aside, their current record has them out of the playoffs and nowhere near the fight for the division title.
Next, the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that was supposed to take place Sunday afternoon but was recently moved to Sunday night. The Bengals averaged 30 points in their last three games. Hopefully, they can reach that mark against the Chargers, but it will be an incredibly strenuous task.
The Chargers have the best-scoring defense in the league. The good news for Bengals fans is Cincinnati has the sixth-best scoring offense in the NFL. Nevertheless, the Bengals must count on Lou Anarumo’s defense to slow the Chargers’ scoring output.
The Bengals have faced two teams in the top 10 of scoring defense. They averaged 21.5 and are 0-2 in those games. Let’s hope they get to 30 points on Sunday Night Football.
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Baltimore defeated the Bengals, 35-34, in a thriller on Thursday night. That victory allows them to keep pace with the Steelers in the AFC North.
While Cincinnati faithful will argue that Joe Burrow should be the MVP despite being on a losing team, many people outside the Queen City seem to think that Lamar Jackson will receive the award again this season. Unfortunately, the Bengals’ defense did nothing to change that perception.
The Ravens’ offense is overpowering opposing defenses this season. They lead the league in points scored this year. They have scored 30 or more points six times this season. They did it twice in their sweep of the Bengals. Baltimore has scored nearly 200 more points than the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens’ fatal flaw is their defense. They rank 27th in points surrendered this season. Their run defense is excellent, allowing a league-best 3.4 yards per carry and ranking second in total rushing yards allowed. However, their secondary is 32nd in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed.
The Ravens are locked in a two-team race for the AFC North crown. Their head-to-head matchup on Sunday is just the beginning of an crucial final stretch for the division.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
No one wants to hear this about one of their biggest rivals, but the Steelers are playing championship-level football. One of the tenets of championship football is winning games even when you do not play your best. That is what the Steelers did when they defeated the Commanders 28-27 in Week 10.
Pittsburgh’s defense stepped up against the league’s second-best scoring offense. They allowed 27 points to the Jayden Daniels-led offense but held the Commanders to zero fourth-quarter points and made a crucial defensive stop preventing Washington from getting into field goal range for a game-winning attempt.
The Steelers have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL. Their +69-point differential is the best in the division and fourth-best in the NFL. They now have the fifth-longest winning streak with four consecutive wins.
The Steelers take on the Ravens for first place in the AFC North this Sunday. It will be Pittsburgh’s first game within the division of the season. It is the first of four consecutive weeks of AFC North matchups for the Steelers, whose inter-division season is just getting started.