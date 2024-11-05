AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens soar, Bengals bounce in Week 9
By Glenn Adams
Only three AFC North teams were in action in Week 9. The Bengals, Browns, and Ravens played while the Steelers enjoyed their first-place standing from home on the bye week.
Not much has changed since last week's power rankings. Week 9 went as predicted for the division. However, Week 10 is sure to offer a surprise or two.
As we turn the corner and head down the back half of the season, here is where each team stands in the AFC North Power Rankings through nine weeks of action.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
Well, that didn't last long. The warm and fuzzy feelings off the banks of Lake Eerie suddenly turned ice cold. After a surprising victory over divisional foe Baltimore last week, the Cleveland Browns suffered a humiliating defeat versus the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-10.
We knew the Browns would have a difficult time scoring points against the league’s best-scoring defense. Though Cleveland was riding the high of defeating the Ravens a week ago, it wasn’t enough to propel them to a repeat performance.
Browns fans got the best of the Jameis Winston experience last week against the Ravens. Against the Chargers, Cleveland fans witnessed the other side of that wild ride. Winston threw for 235 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per pass. He also threw three inexplicable and inexcusable interceptions.
Cleveland has the worst point differential in the division. Also, the only one below zero. There doesn't appear to be an answer on the horizon for Cleveland either. If anything, they'll be sellers at the trade deadline, not buyers.
Fortunately for the Browns, they have a bye in Week 10. So, they have some time to lick their wounds. Cleveland’s next opponent is the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 in what will assuredly be labeled as a potential Jameis Winston revenge game.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
The Cincinnati Bengals got back on track by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 in Week 9. Despite the wide disparity, the score doesn't fully indicate how much the Bengals actually dominated the game.
Cincinnati controlled the contest with an effective rushing attack led by Chase Brown. The second-year back rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in his career. Joe Burrow was masterful, orchestrating 251 yards and five touchdowns. His main target was Mike Gesicki, who had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Trey Hendrickson dominated, recording four sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. He was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the contest.
It was the first time that the Bengals got outstanding performances from the offense and defense in the same game this season. We'll immediately get to see if they can duplicate that success against a more formidable opponent.
Cincinnati will next face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football with an opportunity for the Bengals to claw themselves back into the divisional race. If the Bengals are going to be s team that truly heats up in November, they must show it against a divisional rival they’ve already lost to once this season.
2. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
The Baltimore Ravens remain in the second spot of the power rankings after dismantling the Denver Broncos 41-10.
Lamar Jackson had a superb and efficient game, completing 16 passes on 19 attempts. He threw for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Jackson’s favorite receiver was Zay Flowers. He had five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per reception.
Baltimore’s defense had one of their best games of the season. They held the Broncos to ten points, which matches their best performance of the year. Nevertheless, they are still ranked 23rd in the NFL in points allowed.
The Ravens take on the Bengals on Thursday night. Baltimore has a chance to put Cincinnati in an almost insurmountable deficit within the division. Everyone in the AFC North outside Baltimore hopes the Bengals will pull off the upset.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
The Steelers hold on to first place in the AFC North power rankings without doing anything at all. The Steelers were on their bye in Week 9. Pittsburgh watched from home the Bengals and Ravens handle their opponents with ease.
The Steelers boast the best point differential in the AFC North by a large margin. They have surrendered 119 points this season. The next best are the Browns, with 213. This season, only the Chargers have given up less points.
Next week, Pittsburgh’s stout defense will be tested when they play against the Washington Commanders, who boast the league’s second-most prolific scoring offense.
The final stretch will be more division-heavy for the Steelers than any other AFC North team. The Bengals and Ravens will have played half their divisional games before the Steelers play one.
The AFC North will be under the NFL spotlight Thursday night as the Bengals and Ravens kick off Week 10.