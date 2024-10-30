AFC North Power Rankings: Steelers take control after Ravens lose in Week 8
By Glenn Adams
Last week's AFC North Power Rankings saw Cleveland lose ground while the Bengals, Ravens, and Steelers stood theirs. This week wasn't the same. One team is on much shakier ground than a week ago. Another has a new life. And there is a new leader in the clubhouse.
Now that Week 8 is in the books, here is how divisional foes measure up to each other in this week’s updated AFC North power rankings.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
The talk around Cleveland last week was not Deshaun Watson’s injury. The scuttlebutt revolved around how Browns fans reacted to it. The conversation shifted to what happened on the field this week. The Browns defeated the Ravens 29-24, helping their divisional brethren by ending Baltimore's winning streak. Thanks, Cleveland.
The Browns’ defense held the Ravens to their lowest scoring output since Week 1. Superstar linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the team, recording three tackles for loss, a sack, and seven total tackles.
Jameis Winston quarterbacked Cleveland with a good performance, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also got help from a couple of dropped interceptions on Baltimore's part, but he did enough to out-duel reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.
Despite the win, the Browns still have, by far, the worst point differential in the AFC North at -48. They are also bringing up the rear in points scored.
Scoring points will be challenging next week when the Browns take on the league’s best scoring defense in the Chargers. But Cleveland has newfound hope with Jameis Winston at the helm of an offense capable of outscoring the high-flying Ravens.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
The Bengals failed to gain ground on the Steelers and Ravens again. Only this time, it was not due to the Ravens and Steelers winning like last week. This time, the Bengals failed to capitalize on the opportunity to make up ground by getting boat-raced along the Ohio River by the Eagles.
The Bengals lost to Philadelphia 37-17 on Sunday. Their season is now in dire straights. They are two back of the Ravens and three behind the Steelers. For all the turbulence surrounding the Browns, the Bengals are only one game ahead of Cleveland in the standings.
The Bengals’ destiny is no longer in their hands as they need immense help from the likes of the Broncos, Chargers, and Eagles over the next few weeks to make up ground that becomes less sturdy with every passing week.
Next week, the Bengals face the Raiders, a game they should win. Their next four games are against the Ravens, Chargers, Steelers, and Cowboys. It's tough to imagine the Bengals being betting favorites in any of those matchups.
2. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
In perhaps the most surprising outcome of the weekend, Baltimore lost to the Browns. The Ravens had the second-longest winning streak in the NFL behind the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens had their chances to win the game, but they let opportunities to put the game away literally slip through their hands.
The missed opportunities led to the Browns scoring 29, the third-most points given up by Baltimore’s defense this season. Under normal circumstances, that is not overly important. However, the Browns failed to produce more than 18 points all season before their 29-point proverbial avalanche against the Ravens.
Next week, the Ravens take on the Denver Broncos in what should be a tough matchup for Baltimore.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
The Steelers chopped down the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 26-18. With that result, Baltimore leapfrogs the Ravens for first place in this week’s power rankings. They reclaim the top spot after relinquishing it after Week 3.
The adage of “if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any” is apparently lost on the Steelers. While they think Russell Wilson gives them the best chance at continued success, they went 4-2 with Justin Fields, who many argued should remain the starter even once Wilson was healthy enough to play.
The Steelers are 6-2 and in first place in the AFC North. They lead the division with a +68 point differential. That is the fourth-best in the league. They have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, and their offense and special teams are good enough to take advantage of the opportunities the defense gives them.
Pittsburgh’s rushing attack is also formidable. The Steelers rank seventh in rushing yards this season and eighth in yards per game. A great defense and a solid rushing attack is a dangerous combination that is tough to beat, as teams that the Steelers defeated will attest.
The Steelers have not faced an opponent from the AFC North yet. They won’t next week either. The Steelers next face the Commanders, who are second in points scored this season. Pittsburgh’s defense versus Washinton’s offense will be a fun matchup.