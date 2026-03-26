AFC North rival’s highly curious move may be amazing news for Bengals

Few defenses seem to have the number of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense more than the Cleveland Browns. In fact, Burrow has a 4-6 record against the AFC North rivals, who've had four losing seasons in Joe Shiesty's six years as a pro.

So what's the main issue? Well, until this past season, but not before Burrow got seriously injured again, the Bengals' offensive line was too often leaky in pass protection.

Not a recipe for success versus the Browns' dynamic defensive front. Nobody is more lethal from that unit than superstar Myles Garrett. He sacked Burrow in Week 18 to set the single-season sack record during the 2025 campaign at 23.

Welp, what looked to be an untradeable contract for Garrett is all of a sudden no longer immobile.

Browns restructuring Myles Garrett contract opens up welcome possibility for blockbuster trade

ESPN's Field Yates dropped the update heard 'round the NFL world that could have big implications in Cincinnati.

The Browns and refining Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett agreed to some modified language in his contract this week that provides some cap flexibility for the team going forward, as well as some option bonus payment benefit for Garrett: https://t.co/bUrYox8txT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2026

OverTheCap.com's Jason Fitzgerald (dope surname) did a great job explaining the potential trade implications, because frankly, the Browns are getting too complicated in their own heads for me to make sense of it all:

"The Browns don’t gain any cap room by making this move unless they actually changed the option amounts this year. They already had the lowest cap charge possible for Garrett, outside of converting some per game bonuses to a signing bonus. All this does is give the team the maximum flexibility to trade Garrett assuming they were to get him to waive a his no trade clause. [...] With the delay [in option bonus payment], the cost to trade [Garrett] during the draft is $41.1M and the cost in the summer would be $15.34M in 2026 and $25.6M in 2027. The acquiring team would be on the hook for $31.5 to $32.5M in salary and the Browns owe nothing. A similar situation exists next year where with the delay the trade cost is $48.9M during the draft and a $17.8/$31.1M split between 2027 and 2028 if traded in the summer."

Obviously, facing opponents at their best and facing the most elite competition is what any NFL player worth their salt would want. They want to prove they're the best in the world, or at least can hold their own against someone of that caliber for one standalone game.

...But let's be honest. Any Bengals fan would do unspeakable things to get Myles Garrett out of the AFC North.

The Browns actually proposed a rule change this offseason to increase the maximum amount of future draft picks teams could trade from three years to five. I thought they might be trying to do another Deshaun Watson type of deal for a franchise QB, but have it actually work. Instead, Cleveland may have been setting the table for a historic Myles Garrett trade.

This isn't meant to imply that Cincinnati should be Garrett's trade suitor. It's just interesting to ponder what could really be going on behind closed doors at Browns HQ.

Garrett's individual dominance obviously didn't stop Cleveland from going 8-16 over the last two seasons. The team is rebuilding anyway. He's about to enter his age-31 season.

This is right around the time the Browns should consider a trade as is. The circumstances and timeline for their presumed, eventual return to playoff contention matches up with executing a trade for a king's ransom of future assets.

Here's praying that a Myles Garrett trade comes to pass, preferably to an NFC contender. Get him out of the conference, never mind the division. Facing this dude twice a year is a waking nightmare that puts Burrow in constant grave danger. Make like a tree and get outta here, Myles!!