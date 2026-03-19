What Bengals rival's hilarious rule change proposal could mean for Joe Burrow

The stakes could not be higher for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. They've made a few noteworthy additions on defense in free agency, but they still should do more on the open market, and must nail their 10th overall pick in the draft with a high-impact rookie at the very least.

Let's not even get too into the weeds on how moronic the Bengals' contract structures are. That's a whole other piece already written. Makes you question just how "all-in" Cincinnati is to win now with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

At least the Bengals have a superstar QB to hang their hat on. For now. That could change thanks to an AFC North admittedly comical adversary's rule change proposal.

Browns submit case for trading five years' worth of future draft picks, setting the stage for Joe Burrow trade proposals

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero broke the news on the Cleveland Browns' scheme to expand the scope of trades in the coming years.

Here’s the full language of the Browns’ proposal to allow teams to trade draft picks up to five years in the future, rather than the current three, in part to “create more creative trade structures that better mirror the valuations of both draft selections and players.” https://t.co/v98cSnSFJS pic.twitter.com/Lh45gkXPwh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2026

What is this, the NBA?

In all seriousness, it's hysterical that the franchise proposing this change is the same one that traded for Deshaun Watson in exchange for three first-round picks, two fourth-round picks, and another third-rounder. The Browns also gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Between the myriad sexual misconduct allegations against Watson and his poor performance on the field, it had to be the worst trade in NFL history. I don't think it's particularly close.

Undaunted, Cleveland's brass sought to open up a future in pro football where a team could dig themselves an even deeper hole. It's as if the Browns said, "That wasn't enough pain. We're at least dreaming up a scenario where we take an even bigger swing!"

And that brings us back to Joe Burrow.

I've got news for you, Who Dey Nation. Joe Burrow is demanding a trade if the Bengals don't make the playoffs in 2026. There's some solace in the free-agent signings to date and a bit of hope that Cincinnati's defense can improve. However, it's far from a sure thing. Let's go through the moves.

Swapping out the combo of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai at defensive end for Boye Mafe is good in the bigger picture, but has Cincinnati got meaningfully better at that spot?

Jonathan Allen provides an interior pass rushing threat the Bengals have sorely lacked. He and B.J. Hill can keep each other fresh. But like...do they have anyone who can really stop the run?

And finally, hometown hero Bryan Cook has returned to Cincinnati after winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook is the big hope to shore up the safety position after the circus act that was Geno Stone the last two years.

Is that enough, though? I'm not convinced.

The Bengals (+260) lag far behind Baltimore (-125) in the latest AFC North future odds at DraftKings. Hendrickson's move to the Ravens from Cincinnati may have a little something to do with that.

Many teams are racing to the bottom in 2026, or so it seems. Despite the Miami Dolphins signing Malik Willis, he has a very small NFL sample size. Miami has gutted its roster and stocked up on draft picks. Full-blown tanking mode.

Anyone seen how the Arizona Cardinals are moving? They swapped out Kyler Murray for Gardner Minshew at QB. Or maybe they roll with Jacoby Brissett. They play in a division with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Rams. They have a new coaching staff. With the No. 3 overall pick this year, the Cardinals could easily trade down to nab as many future assets as possible.

The New York Jets will miss out on Indiana QB/obvious No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in this year's draft, but they have three first-round picks in 2027. You don't think they'll kick the tires on a Burrow trade?

In that instance, the Jets wouldn't even need to spend five years' worth of draft capital. They could just serve up those three first-rounders to Cincinnati next offseason, and perhaps some blend of first-, second-, or third-round selections through 2029.

The funniest outcome of all is Cleveland desperately Hail Mary-ing five years of first-round picks at the Bengals for Burrow. Or the Bengals launching four first-rounders in the Browns' direction, hoping to land Myles Garrett.

Burrow's future will be the topic of constant speculation throughout 2026. Gonna make for some serious drama.

If this rule change proposal goes through by the Browns, utter chaos should ensue during the 2027 offseason.