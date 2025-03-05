Alex Cappa quickly finds new NFL home after being released by Bengals

Well that didn't take too long. Just mere days after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, veteran guard Alex Cappa has found a new NFL home.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Cappa to a two-year, $11.2 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $5.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. It's a solid contract for Cappa, who will now continue his career in Las Vegas after spending the past three seasons in Cincinnati. The Raiders will be the third team that Cappa suits up for in the league.

Alex Cappa signs two-year deal with Las Vegas Raiders

Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Cappa spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV in 2021. He's started in 96 of the 102 regular season games that he's appeared in during his career.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: One key date Bengals fans need to circle on the calendar after Tee Higgins tag

Cappa will look to help the Raiders get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. He'll also try to sure up an offensive line that had its fair share of struggles last season. As a team, the Raiders allowed 50 sacks in 2024, which was the seventh-most league-wide. Only the Bears, Browns, Texans, Titans and Patriots allowed more.

Parting ways with Cappa saved the Bengals roughly $8 million against the salary cap. The team also released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and saved $9.6 million against the cap by doing so. The surprising retirement of Sam Hubbard also freed up another $9.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are clearly looking to improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Shortly after signing Cappa, Las Vegas also agreed to a record-setting extension with star defensive end Maxx Crosby.