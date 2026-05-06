Amarius Mims reveals Bengals' hidden strength that the NFL is sleeping on

Thanks in large part to Joe Burrow's individual brilliance and elite weaponry like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals' offense has flourished for most of the last half-decade. However, all that production often came in spite of poor offensive line play.

Some of Cincinnati's organizational evolution has entailed getting more athletic on the o-line. That initiative was clear when the Bengals drafted Amarius Mims 18th overall in the 2024 draft, and still is as they keep stockpiling dynamic assets in the trenches in front of Burrow.

Mims is a towering 6'8", 350-pounder with outstanding movement skills that befit a franchise tackle. And even in early May, he's eager for Cincinnati to show the world just how far the o-line has come.

Amarius Mims highlights offensive line's continuity and closeness as major asset for Bengals in 2026

In addition to successfully advocating for Dalton Risner's return, Mims is serving as the unofficial hype man for a Bengals o-line that played way better than many people realize last season. He was fired up to let reporters know all about it while holding court in the locker room, via FOX19's Jeremy Rauch:

"We have one of the tightest bonds on the team. We hang out with each other every week, with each other every day. [...] I saw how we played the last 10 games of the season, and how efficient we were. Why wouldn't you want to bring that o-line back and play with those guys? I know we're excited. [...] I was very vocal about [wanting Risner back], even on social media. And I got him back!"

"It was a little bit of me vocalizing who we want back."



Amarius Mims spoke his mind this offseason about how important it was to keep a cohesive offensive line that he now calls "a big weapon."



Also, try to watch his answer to the first question without smiling. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/w2o1ayDGIL — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 5, 2026

Risner brought some much-needed stability to the right guard position in 2025, but the Bengals waited until late August to bring him aboard. That ultimately led to Burrow's Week 2 turf toe injury, when Risner was part of a pass protection breakdown.

It took Cincinnati's core five a while to find its collective stride. Once Joe Flacco took the reins of the offense, though, everything started to jell. And this unit, more or less, should be locked in for the foreseeable future.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. brokered in his own contract extension this offseason. Second-year third-round pick Dylan Fairchild is solid at the guard spot opposite Risner. At least for this season, veteran center Ted Karras should continue to be serviceable.

And then there's Mims, who's on an exciting trajectory as he's ascended to be among the NFL's better young tackles.

Amarius Mims has graded at 70+ in 4 of his last 5 games, per PFF and today’s initial grade.



He graded at 70+ in only 2 of his previous 25 games.



He is still 23 and already looks like a long-term plus starter at RT.



A draft hit for the Bengals. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 21, 2025

Auburn fourth-round pick Connor Lew or Duke's Brian Parker II are both possible successor candidates for Karras. Parker could also step in at guard if Cincinnati doesn't re-sign Risner next offseason. The Bengals were widely praised for being able to score them both as late as they did in the draft.

Agree with @ByMikeLuciano here on the Bengals' draft grade, but the analysis speaks to how sort of boom/bust this rookie class is.



Connor Lew was the best value pick, but is coming off a torn ACL 😰 Cashius Howell shows a lot of promise, but historically short arms 😬



Ja feel? pic.twitter.com/Ay2mEDGxUZ — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) May 3, 2026

New Bengals OT/OC Brian Parker was one of our favorite players in the draft.



He was a starter at OT for Duke, but he has the flex to play all over the line.



His production profile is as good as it gets on Day 3 of the draft.



We thought he belonged in Round 2.



Awesome pick. pic.twitter.com/LrDun60LHP — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 25, 2026

So it goes beyond Mims' glowing remarks and how close-knit the Bengals' starters are. They actually have some respectable depth waiting in the wings, which has not at all been the case in years past during the Burrow era. That's part of why he's hurt so often.

Joe Shiesty had to drag awful o-lines to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game. He overcame awful blocking in 2024 to have an MVP-caliber season. Looks like those days of running for his life so often and getting smoked in the pocket on quick pressure will be fewer and further between, if not completely in the rearview mirror.

Safe to say we won't be seeing these sorts of headlines going forward...

the Bengals finally answered the question:



how many years can you give a QB...



NFL-worst pass protection

terrible run support

and a horrible defense



...before he completely breaks trying to carry the entire team?



the answer is 6 yearshttps://t.co/vZ3mbFTEVb — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 16, 2025