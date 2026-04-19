Andrew Whitworth may have just given the Bengals their 2026 rallying cry

The Cincinnati Bengals set the NFL world on fire after the news dropped that they traded the 10th overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for arguably the best defensive tackle in the league.

However, it did not take long for the focus in Bengaldom to shift from “this is (bleepin) awesome” to “there is still work to do.”

And that simple fact was brought home by an All-Time Bengals great, and Super Bowl Champion, who quite possibly gave us our next hashtag and rallying cry for the 2026 NFL season.

Andrew Whitworth makes the Bengals’ intentions crystal clear

Cincinnati Bengals’ former second-round pick Andrew Whitworth succinctly summed up that, while the excitement in Cincinnati is deservingly palpable, the goal is to win now.

Sent from his Twitter, err, X account, Whitworth writes, “Message has been sent… We are here to win now! Seize the Opp!”

Message has been sent…



We are here to win now!

Seize the Opp! https://t.co/6Ar4VnCgui — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) April 19, 2026

Message received, Captain!

Rumors about the Bengals acquiring Lawrence in a trade had been circulating for some time. Many of us thought that was a foolhardy notion. For those of us in that camp, the front office made fools of us by doing what some thought was unthinkable.

In doing so, the Bengals’ brass sent a message to the fanbase, the league, and, perhaps most importantly, to Joe Burrow heading into the 2026 season.

While messages are fine, Whitworth underscores what is most important: winning. And having Lawrence on the team lined up next to Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, and in front of safety Bryan Cook, winning is on the menu, and the front office continues to cook.

Pressure is on for the Bengals to deliver now after Dexter Lawrence trade

We do not know if Whit did it on purpose, but we should seize on the final line of his tweet, “Seize the opp!”

It has been a while since we had a good hashtag outside of #Bengals and #WhoDey.

Gone are the days of clever “Dey” puns and motivational inquiries like “Why not us?” “New Dey,” and “Seize The Dey” that clung to hope like Instagram reels motivators.

They are in the review mirror on a road paved with mostly wrecks, except for a 2021 and a 2022 Bugatti that managed to slip through the pile-ups.

“#SeizeTheOpp” is an excellent and appropriate hashtag for this moment and for the road ahead for this team in 2026. Gone is hope. In its place are expectations.

The expectations a franchise with Joe Burrow as its quarterback should have. And the standards that come with having one of the most dominant defensive forces in the NFL over the past several seasons.

The team must seize this opportunity.

Furthermore, the Bengals' defense is in a position to seize the “opps,” as the kids say. Having Lawrence anchor the defensive line should help enormously in slowing their AFC North foes’ offenses, hopefully allowing them to face Kansas City, New England, or Buffalo deep into the playoffs.

The Bengals’ defense must seize the opportunity to go from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the most dominant in just one offseason.

If going from one of the worst tackling safeties to one of the best when they signed Cook in free agency was not loud enough, Duke Tobin is secretly in his office, cuffing his ear and saying, “Can you hear me now?”

“Message has been sent… We are here to win now! #SeizeTheOpp!”