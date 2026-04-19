Bengals shock the NFL world with Dexter Lawrence trade & fully go all-in

The Cincinnati Bengals are no longer picking in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's for a darn good reason. They traded the 10th overall pick for New York Giants All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence mere days before draft night on Saturday.

People are saying Stripe Hype spoke this into existence, and while the epic Lawrence transaction didn't include a pick swap between the Bengals and Giants at Nos. 10 and 5, all it took for Cincinnati to swing the deal was the 10th pick straight up, as reported by ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

For as much deserved criticism as the Bengals have fielded for not being aggressive enough to upgrade their defense, this sure is a nice change of pace. It also shows the franchise is serious about supporting Joe Burrow by any means necessary. That's all us Who Dey Heads have longed for!

Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade proves Bengals are serious about the Super Bowl & Joe Burrow's prime

Cincinnati has long neglected its glaring need for a nose tackle, opting for the likes of T.J. Slaton in free agency, as opposed to a player of Lawrence's caliber.

Lawrence has a unique skill set in that he's a 340-pound behemoth with incredible pass rushing chops in addition to being a space-eating run stopper. Although he's coming off a down 2025 campaign, the 28-year-old is so worth the investment of a premium draft pick and whatever he's asking for on his next contract.

It was a contract stalemate that triggered Lawrence's trade demand in the first place. Nobody quite knows who's running the show for the G-Men, but longtime Ravens and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh did his former AFC North rival a solid here. Harbaugh probably should've tried harder to get Lawrence to stay. Apparently the point of no return arrived in swift fashion.

So while draft night just got a whole lot less exciting for Cincinnati, Lawrence's arrival is the long-awaited, all-in for a Super Bowl move the Bengals seem allergic to in perpetuity. What a MOVE!

Now, defensive coordinator Al Golden doesn't have to pray that the tandem of Slaton, McKinnley Jackson and, I don't know, another rookie (?) holds up well enough at nose tackle. Nor does he have to shoehorn B.J. Hill into that role. What a relief he must be feeling in the wake of this stunning news.

This really is a shock to the system in the best way. The 2026 Cincinnati Bengals just became a legitimate contender with one simple pick-for-player move. Draft capital well-spent. Eventual top-market money well spent.

WHO DEY THINK GONNA BEAT THEM BENGALS!? Just a couple of mic-drop stats on the way out...

Because I've been looking it up the past 10 minutes.



Dexter Lawrence has pretty much doubled the Bengals top 2 DTs in True Pass Sets Win Rates over the last 5 years.



FORCE MULTIPLIER — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 19, 2026

pressures when aligned at nose tackle, since 2022:



108 - Dexter Lawrence

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42… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2026