Andrew Whitworth sends subtle warning to Bengals about Joe Burrow

Former Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth is out here making waves. Whether it's gassing up Maxx Crosby trade scenarios or dropping takes on Joe Burrow's future, Whit is not mincing words about the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with.

Whitworth knows Joe Shiesty personally. Admires his will to win, his work ethic, and how he's rallied from devastating injuries throughout his career. Unfortunately, inevitable comparisons to early-retirement Andrew Luck and Bengals franchise QB Carson Palmer have surfaced.

If you're a pledged Who Dey Nation loyalist, you'll want to hear what Whit said re: Joe Brrr.

Andrew Whitworth suggests vibe around Joe Burrow's Bengals is similar to when Carson Palmer peaced out

On the Fitz & Whit podcast that Whitworth co-hosts with fellow NFL retiree and Amazon media teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick, he expounded upon the atmosphere around Cincinnati when Carson Palmer refused to play another down for the team.

Palmer's abrupt trade demand happened after Whitworth's fifth season. He felt a sense of betrayal, and his personal relationship with Palmer took a hit because of the star field general's departure.

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Whit and Palmer have patched things up. Nevertheless, this is a whole different era, and while the Bengals have paid big money to some players such as wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, their support for Burrow leaves much to be desired.

So much so that Whitworth is speculating that, if things start to go south in 2026 and the Bengals are on course to miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season, the whole locker room may start clocking Burrow's demeanor:

"Think of these guys that look up to [Burrow]. [...] I looked up to Carson Palmer like the big brother I never had. I worshiped the ground that Carson Palmer walked on. I thought Carson Palmer was the greatest leader I'd ever been around. One of the best dudes I'd ever been around. That was like, my big brother's leaving the house, saying I don't want to be part of the family anymore. [...] As dedicated as [Burrow] is to being good at what he does, these guys look up to him. So it's not just about how it effects Joe Burrow's life. This is going to effect a lot of guys around him. How they go about their business. The way they look up to him. That's what these things do."

Is Joe Burrow the next QB to leave the Cincinnati Bengals? Andrew Whitworth breaks down the similarities to his time with Carson Palmer. pic.twitter.com/TWYXP9reix — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) February 17, 2026

Because yeah, Joe Burrow is everything you could ever want as the face of your franchise and leader of your locker room. An elite QB who lets his play do the talking, stays out of trouble off the field, is a model citizen by all accounts, and will stop at nothing to improve at his craft and win as many Super Bowls (plural) as possible.

Therein lies the problem. Team owner Mike Brown and the yes-people surrounding him do not have Burrow's competitive edge. Nothing close to it. Not in the same universe.

And that's a shame. Because if the status quo holds, and the Bengals underachieve yet again this impending season, a Palmer-esque trade demand from Burrow almost feels inevitable.

Not to sound any preemptive alarms. Just trying to prepare for the worst as this critical offseason unfolds.