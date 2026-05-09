Average Bengals roster age highlights sense of urgency around Joe Burrow

There is no more messing around from the Cincinnati Bengals front office. They appear to have recognized that Joe Burrow is only going to tolerate so much losing and roster-building ineptitude before he starts getting ideas about finishing his NFL career elsewhere.

According to Ian Rapoport's latest reporting, and as is evident to anyone who could see the footage of Burrow participating in the offseason program, Joe Shiesty is feeling pretty good about the 2026 season in Cincinnati.

From NFL Live on @ESPN: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed up for offseason workouts, pretty pleased with how the Cincy offseason has gone. pic.twitter.com/Mk033A7d7K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2026

Much of that has to do with the Bengals aging up their roster, opting for experience over youthful projection, and keeping their entire starting lineup from 2025 intact.

Bengals roster loaded with continuity for Joe Burrow and new, proven commodities

Here's an overview of the average NFL roster age from Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz, wherein the Bengals rank 29th (fourth-oldest),

Average NFL roster age entering the 2026 season (sorted from youngest to oldest) pic.twitter.com/h74Tm35Dnu — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 6, 2026

Kind of hard to read the small print, but the Bengals' average age is 26.53, including 27.19 on offense (second-eldest) and 25.96 on defense to rank 15th.

For a little context, according to Philly Voice magazine, once 53-man roster cuts happened last year, the Bengals were the fourth-youngest team in the NFL at 25.77 years old on average.

So yeah. They've literally flipped. And while the offense is doing some heavy lifting there, it goes to show just how inexperienced and hapless the Bengals were on defense in 2026.

Although Cincinnati lost Trey Hendrickson to Baltimore in free agency, new veteran additions include Boye Mafe (28 in November), Jonathan Allen (31 years old), Bryan Cook (27 in September), and Dexter Lawrence (29 in November). Even safety/occasional nickel Kyle Dugger is 30 years old,

Mafe, Allen, and Lawrence have all had as many as nine sacks in a single NFL season. Their collective pass rush production should give the Bengals a more well-rounded group than before, which was filled with unproven younger players and Hendrickson carrying most of the load.

The acquisition of Cook can't be hyped up enough. He's a secure-tackling, two-time Super Bowl champion from Kansas City and the antidote to poor safety play that's plagued Cincinnati in the post-Jessie Bates era.

All of these reinforcements, and the doubling down on a starting offensive unit that didn't lose anyone thanks to the re-signing of Dalton Risner, are signaling to Burrow that the Bengals are for real about going all-in for once. Now we'll see if all this talent can jell together into Cincinnati's first playoff-bound team since the 2022 season.

And you know what? This couldn't be said in years past, but the Bengals might not be done making moves. That linebacker room sure could use a lift.