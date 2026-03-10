Chiefs expert is positively bullish on Bengals free agent Bryan Cook

News of the Cincinnati Bengals' first big free-agent signing of the offseason came to light on Monday in the legal tampering window, as they landed Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

Despite an unconventional contract structure, Cook signed on the dotted line to play for his hometown team after winning two Super Bowls in Kansas City. Like the Bengals, though, the Chiefs are coming off a six-win 2025 campaign and have seen their secondary depleted in free agency due to salary cap issues.

Cincinnati's front office wisely pounced on Cook. And Bengals fans have to feel even better when they hear what a certain Chiefs expert had to say about the acquisition.

Bryan Cook sounds like a home run signing for Bengals according to top Chiefs writer

FanSided's own Matt Conner, who runs the Chiefs' Arrowhead Addict website and covered the Bryan Cook-Bengals news, provided a big-picture take on the stud safety as he prepared to hit the open market:

"The great sportswriter Terez A. Paylor popularized the phrase 'the contract year is undefeated' and Bryan Cook proved that maxim true in 2025. The former second-round pick (2022) was one of the few bright spots for K.C. in an otherwise abysmal six-win season. The Chiefs asked Cook to step up in the wake of Justin Reid’s departure, and he responded with greater range in coverage as a very physical defender who excels against the run and is a sure tackler. A reliable high-floor defender with championship experience."

That just about sums it up. Per PFF, Cook has missed only 11 tackles over the last two seasons, counting a playoff run and a trip to the Super Bowl. He showed improvement in coverage this past year, allowing only 5.69 yards per target.

Cook has the versatility to play deep safety and in the slot, yet given Jordan Battle's skill set in coverage as the center fielder of the defensive backfield, it'd behoove Cincinnati to play to their safeties' strengths as often as possible.

Next Gen Stats has Jordan Battle at FS for 68.2% of his snaps.

His 686 FS snaps was the 19th most of all safeties last year.



- He allowed 0 TDs and had 4 INTs from this alignment.

He has been charged with 2 TDs and has 5 INTs in his career from FS.



- His 80 tackles from FS… — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 6, 2026

What a refreshing change of pace Cook is about to be from Geno Stone, who was a notoriously terrible tackler during his two seasons as a Bengals starting safety. His market in free agency should be almost nonexistent. Stone's alleged coverage chops — he had seven INTs for the Ravens the year before signing in Cincinnati — have also faded with time. So much bad ball on his film.

Now that Cook is all but officially a Bengal, too, he should try to convince his Chiefs teammate, linebacker Leo Chenal, to join him. Not because I've publicly preached why Chenal is a great fit all offseason. OK maybe that's a big reason why.

In any event, Conner's take on Cook validates what I and many Bengals fans believe is a huge upgrade at one of their neediest positions. Cook's presence alone should elevate the entire Cincinnati defensive unit.

But as nice as it is to have Cook and Seattle Seahawks edge defender Boye Mafe in the fold, we still need a linebacker. Don't stop now, Duke Tobin!