Bears rookie gets shot at further embarrassing Bengals defense

Halloween may be over, but an RB3 will disguise himself as an RB1 on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Chicago Bears.

In their final injury report, the Bears noted that starter D’Andre Swift will not play. With Roschon Johnson still out due to a back injury, that leaves rookie running back Kyle Monangai as Chicago’s lead rusher.

And while it should be an advantage for the men in stripes, fans fear that this situation could bring another frightening and embarrassing situation for Al Golden’s defense.

Bears RB Kyle Monangai thrown to the tigers

This season, Swift averages 66.3 yards rushing per game and 4.6 yards per carry. He is also averaging 10.7 yards per reception on 18 catches for 192 yards.

Swift rushed for over 100 yards in Weeks 2 and 3 of this season against the Saints and Commanders, respectively. Other than that, defenses have had success containing the talented back.

Monangai is averaging 4.4 rushing yards per attempt and 26.6 yards per game. The rookie has one catch on one target for 11 yards. Now, he has the opportunity to improve upon those numbers and reveal that the man under the RB1 mask was him all along.

Monangai has his fans for this week, as he goes against the Bengals. During his weekly appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, Fantasy Football expert Matthew Berry mentioned Monangai while dishing out fantasy advice.

“Every single game this year, the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed at least 87 yards from scrimmage to an opposing running back. Running backs have seen at least 12 touches against the Bengals this year, averaging over 20 fantasy points per game… It’s worth grabbing Kyle Monangai because if Swift is out, Monangai would be a very interesting running back 2 this week against Cincy."

And Monangai can show and prove against a struggling Bengals team, possibly further embarrassing the league’s worst defense in the process.

Golden timing for rookie running back

It is never a good time to have multiple players demand a trade out of town. But that number could increase if the Bengals' defense allows a rookie running back to embarrass them. Alas, that is a distinct possibility that would come as no surprise to anyone who follows the Bengals.

The team ranks last in rushing yards per game surrendered, 31st in total rushing yards allowed, and 29th in yards per attempt.

Through Week 8, Cincinnati leads the NFL in missed tackles with 84. The next closest are the Washington Commanders with 65.

Knight and Battle share the team lead with 11 and are one off the league lead.

Furthermore, with the number of missed tackles, especially from the linebacker and safety positions, the defense must also fear Monangai in space as a pass catcher.

If a rookie running back wanted to make a name for himself, going against this Bengals’ defense is a good place to start.

Heat turns up on Duke Tobin if Monangai cooks

Monangai also has a chance to add insult to injury in the front office’s draft decisions. He was a seventh-round pick in April’s draft out of Rutgers. Chicago selected him with the 233 overall pick, 216 picks after the Bengals opted for defensive end Shemar Stewart.

While there are still those who think head coach Zac Taylor should be on the hot seat, fans and media have finally turned their ire towards the real culprit at the heart of the Bengals’ struggles, Duke Tobin.

If Monangai, a seventh-rounder, goes off against this iteration of the Bengals’ defense, with questionable, at best, first-round picks, Myles Murphy and Stewart on the field, the second-hand embarrassment that we feel for Tobin might be too much to handle without contorting our arms into positions not seen since tecktonik was a thing.

And if Monangai jukes rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight or Barrett Carter, second and fourth round selections by Cincinnati in this year's draft, respectively, in the open field for everyone to see, the anger and embarrassment could morph into sadness and apathy.

Nevertheless, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the Bengals this season, they remain 1.5 games out of first place in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. If the Bengals can defeat Chicago, they could be half a game back with the head-to-head tie-breaker in their back pocket.

But if the Bengals are to defeat the Bears, they must start by not allowing a seventh-round rookie running back to make them look sillier than the parents who will do anything to give their young children a good laugh and memory on Halloween.

You know who you are.

