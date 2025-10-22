Benched Bengals playmaker may not be a lock to be traded after latest rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-4 and could still work their way into the AFC North title conversation. They've already proven they're willing to make trades to try and make that happen, swinging a deal with the Browns to land Joe Flacco, who helped them beat the Steelers last week.

Even though the Bengals showed they might be buyers with that deal, that doesn't mean they can't still decide to sell off pieces they don't think will be of use to them past this season. Cam Taylor-Britt falls into that category.

A second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft, Taylor-Britt looked like a promising young addition to the Cincinnati secondary during his rookie year. In 2023, his second year in the pros, he had a PFF coverage grade of 70.3 and in 2024, all of his PFF grades were in the green (meaning they were respectable).

Bengals' obvious disappointment in Cam Taylor-Britt sparks trade speculation

That has not carried over into the 2025 season though, as CTB was a healthy scratch during last week's Thursday night match-up against the Steelers. If he's not in their future plans, trading him could make sense, right? Jeremy Fowler of ESPN discussed just that in a recent trade article.

"Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch Thursday night against Pittsburgh, forcing him to contemplate his immediate future. DJ Turner and Dax Hill have emerged as the Bengals' primary corners. Taylor-Britt has shown flashes, but he needs to up his 2026 free agency value. And he could use a fresh start. Perhaps the Bengals will give one to him. His former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now coordinating the Colts' defense, which is depleted at corner."

While Fowler did discuss why CTB makes sense as a trade candidate, he put the odds of him actually being traded at 25%. So, if what he's saying is true, Taylor-Britt will probably stay put even if the Bengals aren't utilizing him.

Cam Taylor-Britt makes sense as a trade candidate, but will Bengals actually trade him?

The Colts are always going to be linked as a possible landing spot for Bengals defensive players due to the Lou Anarumo connection. Taylor-Britt played pretty well under Anarumo's tutelage so a reunion could make sense for both sides there.

CTB is in the final year of his rookie deal and if the Bengals don't feel like they'll keep him around past 2025, why not trade him and get something in exchange for him? Maybe they're keeping him as depth in case D.J. Turner or Dax Hill get hurt but at this point, the writing is on the wall and if a new contract isn't in the cards, move on and get a late draft pick in return.

More Bengals News and Analysis