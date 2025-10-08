Lou Anarumo is ruthlessly stacking Colts defense with ex-Bengals stars

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo needs to chill out. He appears to be loving his new digs in Indianapolis for the AFC-LEADING COLTS . Yes, that is a real fact I just typed.

While Al Golden has done a decent job in Anarumo's stead, Indy is the surprise of the NFL through Week 5. Much of that is thanks to Anarumo — and the fact that Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is playing at a Joe Burrow-esque level.

Anyway, the main story here is that Anaurmo is making lemonade out of lemony back seven depth for this Colts defensive unit. The secret? Apparently reuniting with as many former Bengals as possible. First, it was dynamic nickelback Mike Hilton. Now, there is another!

Longtime Bengals LB Germaine Pratt reunites with Lou Anarumo on Colts

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing on the dotted line with Indianapolis. Pratt had garnered interest from four other teams, yet he couldn't pass up the chance to re-team with our guy Lou.

After starting the first four games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and recording an impressive 25 combined tackles, Pratt didn't make the trip to face the Colts last week, leading to his abrupt release. Indianapolis destroyed the visiting Raiders 40-6, so even Pratt's best efforts wouldn't have made much difference.

Fishy as it was that Pratt didn't travel for Week 5 despite not being injured, he must've just wanted out of Vegas. Can't blame him too much for that. Not to say he was in the right, but five teams were still courting him even in the wake of his ungraceful dismount from Sin City.

Anarumo is the defensive shot-caller who knows Pratt best. The Bengals made it clear this offseason they were moving on when they drafted two linebackers and signed another in free agency. Through five games of the new season, based on what Pratt showed in Las Vegas, I feel like he'd be Cincinnati's best linebacker.

Pratt always be a Bengals legend for the game-sealing interception on Wild Card Weekend that helped spark the team's run to Super Bowl LVI. Too bad his time in Cincinnati ended unceremoniously. Good news for him is that he stumbled his way into an apparent Colts juggernaut, where he'll be up to speed on Anarumo's scheme in no time.

My suspicion is, Anarumo realized that yet another former Bengal, Joe Bachie, wasn't cutting it as a starting linebacker. What a great situation for Pratt to step in as a clear upgrade. He'll get to play alongside Zaire Franklin.

How's this for a mic drop stat re: Indy's new dynamic duo at linebacker?

New #Colts LB Germaine Pratt joined LB Zaire Franklin this past season as two of three players across the league to total 140+ tackles and 6+ turnovers forced.



Now they’re playing next to eachother. Pratt also a team captain under Colts DC Lou Anarumo during their time in Cincy. — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 8, 2025

