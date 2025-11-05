Bengals 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft after underwhelming trade deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals had the opportunity to either blow this roster up in the name of getting tons of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft or make a move that can keep them competitive in the wide-open AFC North, but Duke Tobin largely chose to sit on his rear end and do nothing after sending Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys.

The status quo remains the same for Cincinnati, as the need to use the upcoming Draft to improve a defense that is the worst in the league and is somehow regressing by the minute. Even with Trey Hendrickson on the field, this unit is so pitiful that not even Joe Burrow or a red-hot Joe Flacco can save them.

The Bengals need to focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the next few months. Following this plan of attack in the 2026 NFL Draft might be able to do a good chunk of the heavy lifting as Cincinnati tries to remake its defense on the fly.

Cincinnati Bengals 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft post-NFL trade deadline

Round 1, Pick 8: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Ohio State has two seemingly no-doubt standouts on its defense this year in Downs and linebacker Arvell Reese. Downs may be the top overall player in this class, and the only reason he could slide to No. 8 is trepidation over picking a safety this high.

The Bengals, who have the worst safety room in the league and are fresh off giving up 86 points to the Jets and Bears in consecutive home games, will likely not be deterred. With tremendous athleticism, a nose for the football, and leadership qualities, Downs has the makings of a 10-year standout in Cincinnati.

Round 2, Pick 41: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton could very well go in the first round, but there is an equally valid universe in which he slides in the draft due to teams not knowing if he would be better as a slightly undersized interior lineman or a bigger edge-setter. The Bengals' defensive line is so bad they need all the help they can get,

Overton's run-stuffing ability is sorely needed on a team that let Isaiah Davis and Kyle Monangai turn into Curtis Martin and Walter Payton in consecutive weeks. With some great power as a pass rusher, Overton is more NFL-ready than a toolsy project like Shemar Stewart.

Round 3, Pick 72: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The only picks Cincinnati should spend on the offensive side of the ball in this draft should be offensive linemen, as they are continuing in their eternal quest to protect Joe Burrow. With Amarius Mims failing to take off and Orlando Brown disappointing, Tiernan may be needed to help their depth.

At just under 6-8 and 325 pounds, Tiernan blends his wingspan, solid footwork, and raw power to stand out as perhaps the best pass-blocking tackle in the Big Ten. He will need to improve as a run blocker before Cincinnati can feel confident in starting him for a long period.

