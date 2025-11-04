Full details and grade as Bengals' Logan Wilson trade hints at bigger moves coming

The Cincinnati Bengals might have a busy day ahead of them on Tuesday. They kicked off the day by trading disgruntled linebacker Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport.

Some might view this as a win for the Cowboys since they only had to part with a seventh-round pick to land Wilson but trading Wilson did make sense for the Bengals. He already wanted out and wasn't playing as much or as well so why not try to get something for him? Sure, the Bengals are officially waving the white flag on the season now but that'll happen when you drop back-to-back games to a terrible Jets team and an underwhelming Bears team because of how bad your defense is.

It's also pretty funny that the Bengals and Cowboys are both in 11th place in their respective conferences with terrible defenses yet Jerry Jones is going for it while the Bengals are punting on the season. But, the trade has happened and Wilson got his wish and is heading to Dallas to be a Cowboy again (he played for the Wyoming Cowboys in college).

This is hopefully going to be the first of several Bengals being traded, as this team needs to get as much draft capital as possible so they can revamp their defense for 2026 and beyond.

Full details and grade from Logan Wilson trade

Bengals receive:

7th-round pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys receive:

LB Logan Wilson

The Bengals proved they probably weren't going anywhere meaningful this season with how poorly their defense has played. With the Steelers earning another win this weekend and the Ravens suddenly looking more dangerous after a measly 1-5 start, the division doesn't feel as in reach as it did just two weeks ago. That's why it's time for the Bengals to start dealing players and Wilson was the first to go.

While it was reported by Adam Schefter that the Bengals wanted a sixth-round pick for Wilson, the Bengals only ended up getting a seventh-round pick. Yeah, that's better than nothing but fans might have liked this trade a little more if they had stuck to their guns and gotten that sixth-rounder.

Still, the Bengals need to unload any key players they can feasibly get rid of and by trading Wilson, they gain $13.7 million in cap space. Hopefully they put that money to good use in the offseason.

Trade grade: B-