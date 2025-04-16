Bengals 7-round NFL Mock Draft: A freak athlete DB and explosive pass rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals will always be a competitive team as long as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins can lead this offense, but they need to figure out a way to improve their skill on the defensive side of the ball if Zac Taylor wants to keep his job beyond the 2025 season.

The secondary has had some big investments, but it still is lacking that one X-factor that can take them over the top. The defensive line was weak before the Trey Hendrickson trade rumors started to swirl, and the constant drama surrounding him only makes the need for more pass rush depth even more important.

The Bengals need to prioritize defense once again in the 2025 NFL Draft, and following the plan laid out in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft could be one way to ensure that Burrow doesn't have to put up 35 points every single game to give this team a fighting chance of making it to the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 17: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

Emmanwori was regarded as a first-round pick for the longest time after a very strong final season with the Gamecocks, but his NFL Combine performance could vault him into the Top 20. At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, showed off a 43-inch vertical, and broad jumped over 11 feet.

More than just a workout warrior, Emmanwori can lay the smackdown on opposing receivers and cover as much ground in deep zone as anyone in this class. With Geno Stone being unable to replicate his Baltimore production, Emmanwori can come right in and be a starter in Cincinnati.

Round 2, Pick 49: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Bengals could have some more leverage in the Hendrickson situation if former first-round Myles Murphy managed to pan out, but he didn't record a single sack last season. Even with Umanmielen's size problems at 244 pounds, his Gumby-like bend around the edge will appeal to Cincinnati.

Even if he doesn't have the highest ceiling in the world as a run defender, Umanmielen will be a dynamite pass rusher who should challenge for 10 sacks a year at the peak of his powers. With or without Hendrickson in Cincinnati, Umanmielen will likely be in line for a heavy workload as a rookie.

Round 3, Pick 81: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Knight looked like a two-down thumper who may not be a good enough athlete to play on passing downs, but his solid testing at the NFL Combine has made teams like Cincinnati much less hesitant to spend a premium pick on him. Knight could be a quality starter by his second season.

Round 4, Pick 119: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Riley is never going to be a terrific tackler, but he is a scheme-versatile starter who has some of the best ball skills of any Day 3 cornerback out there. Riley may be behind other young players on the depth chart, but he has the turnover generation skills needed to possibly supplant them.

Round 5, Pick 153: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Travis is one of the biggest players in this draft, coming in at 6-8 and almost 340 pounds. A tremendous run blocker who can flatten even the biggest space-eaters at the collegiate level, Travis could be worthwhile depth on a Bengals team that is still dealing with offensive line questions.

Round 6, Pick 193: Thor Griffith, DT, Louisville

With a 1.65 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash and 45 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, it's a shame Griffith was snubbed from the NFL Combine. The Harvard transfer proved to be capable of performing well after moving up a level, and the Bengals could take advantage of his athletic ability.