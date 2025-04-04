At some point, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to address their defense. It can’t just be offense forever. The whole “best defense is a good offense” thing feels pretty played out, especially for a team that went 3-4 last year in games where it scored 31 or more points. That’s the difference between 9-8 and 13-4.

The offseason offered a chance to finally balance things out… but the moves haven’t exactly come flooding in. They re-signed Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki, and gave Ja’Marr Chase a historic extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. B.J. Hill was also brought back on a three-year deal. But beyond that? Crickets on the defensive side.

All of this is to say: don’t be shocked if the Bengals go defense-only in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are holes all over this roster. Sam Hubbard just retired. Trey Hendrickson could be extended or traded, depending on the day. And this was a defense that ranked bottom-10 in both yards and points allowed last year.

So far, they haven’t done much to fix that, which is why this draft matters more than ever.

Here’s how the Bengals could use their first three picks to finally give new defensive coordinator Al Golden a defense the reinforcements it desperately needs.

Bengals’ 3-round defensive mock draft after quiet free agency

The Bengals lacked physicality on the back end, and Emmanwori would change that instantly. He’s a hybrid enforcer with size (6-foot-3, 227 pounds), speed, and the versatility to match tight ends or crash the box. He’s not a single-high safety, but he doesn’t need to be. His best work comes in the alley, blowing up screens and short throws.

Cincinnati already has a young safety group with Geno Stone and Jordan Battle, but Emmanwori brings a different energy. He can help on early downs and third-and-mediums while developing into a full-time weapon.

Umanmielen brings real third-down juice. He notched 10.5 sacks last season at Ole Miss and consistently stressed tackles with his burst and bend. The pass-rush tools are there—speed, length, and a developing inside counter—even if the run defense needs work. He’s not a complete player yet, but the upside as a rotational edge rusher is obvious.

With Hubbard retired and Hendrickson possibly, maybe getting traded and in a contract year, the Bengals need to reload. Umanmielen adds explosiveness to the rotation now and could develop into a long-term starter. He fits Anarumo’s system and timeline.

Carter might not have ideal size (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), but he covers ground with the best of them. He’s comfortable in man or zone, tracks well in space, and has the burst to close on ball carriers. He’ll miss some fits, but his range and coverage instincts make up for it.

Cincy needs linebackers who can move, and Carter fits the mold. He can earn early run as a nickel defender while ironing out his run reads. In the long term, he projects as a modern second-level starter who doesn’t come off the field. Not bad for a third-round pick.

More Cincinnati Bengals news and analysis