Bengals actually do the sensible thing by not pressing Joe Burrow back into duty

Logic isn't often in the Cincinnati Bengals' wheelhouse, but cooler heads prevailed when it came to the long-term future of Joe Cool for Week 12. That's because Joe Burrow ain't playing just yet as he continues to work back from his latest major injury.

Burrow will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to a turf toe injury that he's way ahead on timeline-wise. In the meantime, Joe Flacco gets the starting nod until at least Thanksgiving Day.

If the Cincinnati coaching wasn't so adamant about playing rookies on defense, only to watch them single-handedly blow multiple games, perhaps fast-tracking Burrow would be wise.

But this is a 3-7 football team with a historically awful defense that still doesn't have Trey Hendrickson back in the lineup. It's a pleasant surprise Burrow won't be suited up versus the Pats.

Joe Burrow to remain on IR as Joe Flacco starts for Bengals in Week 12 vs. Patriots

As was reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Joe Burrow will stay on injured reserve as 40-year-old Joe Flacco trots out again, gutting it out through a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Certainly suboptimal circumstances for Flacco to keep going as QB1. On the other hand, he's thrilled that he gets to play at this juncture of his career. Perhaps after aggravating his injury in last week's loss at Pittsburgh, Flacco can show off the form he had before the bye, when he lit up the Bears for 470 yards, played well enough to beat the Jets, and diced up the Steelers.

I'll assume I speak for Who Dey Nation at large when I say we're beyond tired of Joe Burrow getting hurt in such severe fashion. The slings and arrows of misfortune are of the Hamlet and Andrew Luck variety.

I love me some Joe Burrow on the football field, but isn't this news something of a relief? What are the odds that Burrow, who's gone 7-0 in his last seven starts, would go on yet another 7-0 heater to close out the 2025 campaign, salvage a 10-7 record, and get the Bengals in the playoff conversation?

Based on the expected rust, lack of mobility due to his still-healing toe, and the aforementioned poor defensive unit, we're talking Han Solo flying through the asteroid field type of odds. And granted, Burrow is the type of dude's dude who would channel Han, tell 3PO to pipe down and to never tell him the odds. That's why Bengals fans love him so much.

Maybe we'll be treated to Burrow being under center for the holiday. It's doubtful a few extra days of rest will make much difference either way, though.

In any event, I commend the Bengals for exercising caution here. It'd be easy to give in and start Burrow. I feel bad for Flacco to a degree. It's just a harsh reality that the season is all but over.

