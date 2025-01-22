Bengals address defense in Mel Kiper's first 2025 NFL mock draft

For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals will pick in the late teens of the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year, they used the No. 18 overall pick to pick promising offensive tackle Amarius Mims. This year, they have the No. 17 overall pick, and a plethora of needs.

Cincinnati could have had a higher pick, but they went on a five-game winning streak to close out the season, which dropped them down in the draft order. Unfortunately, it turned out to be kind of a worst-case scenario for the Bengals, as they hurt their own draft position and still fell short of qualifying for postseason play.

Bengals go with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in Kiper's mock draft

But, there should still be plenty of talent available at No. 17, so the Bengals have to make sure that they nail the pick. The team needs some major upgrades on defense, and that's the side of the ball they address in the first round of Mel Kiper's first 2025 mock draft for ESPN.

Kiper mocked Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell to Cincinnati, and provided the following rationale:

"How contract situations play out for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase could pivot the calculus, but it'd be nearly impossible for Cincinnati to ignore the defense. Without a doubt, that unit kept the Bengals from the playoffs this season, allowing 25.5 points per game (25th). So I'm matching them with a prospect who does a little bit of everything on that side of the ball. Campbell had 112 tackles, 5 sacks, 12 run stops and an interception this season. He's instinctive and explosive."

Campbell could be a solid selection for Cincinnati. He certainly comes at a position of need, as the Bengals desperately need to improve their linebacking corps. There are obviously other needs too, including the defensive line and secondary.

A recent mock draft from CBS Sports had the Bengals landing Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, but there's a good chance he won't be available when they're on the clock. Plus, it's difficult to imagine Cincinnati not addressing the defensive side of the ball in the first round. There are simply too many holes.

The draft is still a few months away, but it will be here before we know it. So, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with college football's top prospects and decide what you think the Bengals should do with their top pick.

