Bengals address top area of need in latest 2025 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper

As we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper has released another mock draft, and in this one, he has the Cincinnati Bengals addressing a major area of need in the first round.

With the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, Kiper sees Cincinnati selecting defensive end Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

Bengals select defensive end Shemar Stewart in first round of Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

This would admittedly be a bit of an upside pick, as Stewart recorded just 4.5 total sacks during his three seasons at A&M, but he has the physical traits and tools to be a factor in the pass-rush at the professional level, as Kiper noted:

More Cincinnati Bengals news: How agent for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins masterfully backed Bengals into a corner

"Stewart is one of my 'LTP' guys in the class; he looks the part. His physical traits, as we saw at the combine, will get the interest of teams seeking pass rushers. He leaped 40 inches in the vertical jump then ran a 4.59-second 40. ... If he puts it all together, though, Stewart has the upside to become a double-digit sack guy. ... Stewart could help give the Bengals another pass-rush contributor or help fill the void if Hendrickson does end up elsewhere."

Cincinnati's need to bolster their pass rush is well-documented. As a team, Cincinnati had 36 sacks in 2024. The number was the seventh-fewest league-wide, and Trey Hendrickson accounted for nearly half of them -- he led the league with 17.5 sacks.

If Hendrickson is traded, Cincinnati's cupboard of pass-rushers would be bare. Even if Hendrickson remains in Cincinnati, the Bengals need to add more capable of consistently pressuring opposing passers.

Don't forget that Sam Hubbard also retired from football this offseason, and he walks away from the Bengals with 38.5 career sacks. His retirement leaves a whole at edge, just as a Hendrickson trade would.

It's an area that the Bengals absolutely need to address in the draft, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them dedicate their first round pick to the position.