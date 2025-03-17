How agent for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins masterfully backed Bengals into a corner

For quite a while, it felt like a foregone conclusion that the 2024 season would be Tee Higgins' last as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins even acknowledged the possibility himself last July.

"This could be the last ride for me and the guys," Higgins said. "You never know."

The common line of thinking was that the Bengals would be willing to give star receiver Ja'Marr Chase a massive new contract, but not Higgins. But, something changed midway through the season -- Higgins changed his representation.

He parted ways with David Mulugheta and signed with Rocky Arceneaux, who also happens to represent Chase. As it turns out, that move was an enormous factor in both players agreeing to massive extensions to remain in Cincinnati.

Chase got a four-year deal for $161 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, while Higgins' deal came in at $115 million over four years, making him the highest-paid WR2 in the league. Together, Chase and Higgins are now the highest-paid receiver duo in the league.

Agent for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins pitched all-or-nothing deal to Bengals

By representing both players simultaneously, Arceneaux had some unique leverage over the organization, and he used it to his -- and his clients' -- advantage. Arceneaux's play was pretty simple, but brilliant nonetheless.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Mike Gesicki credits Joe Burrow for his new contract with Bengals

He knew that the organization wanted to come to an agreement on an extension with Chase, and he also knew that star quarterback Joe Burrow wanted the team to keep Higgins. Burrow made that abundantly clear down the stretch of the season by consistently campaigning for the star receiver.

So, Arceneaux basically told the Bengals that there would be no deal for Chase without one for Higgins, according to to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. Clearly, the Bengals didn't want to risk an issue with Chase. Now, both players are locked up on fresh contracts.

For what it's worth, Cincinnati's stated goal was to come to an agreement on a long-term deal with Higgins, so that may have happened anyway, but it certainly seems like his representation helped to expedite the process, or at least grease the wheels.

Higgins' decision to sign with Chase's agent felt like a big deal at the time, and it turns out that it was. Having both players repped by the same guy provided their side with unique leverage over the organization that they were ultimately able to exploit.