Bengals assistant GM drops ultimate tease about already-electric offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals are notoriously conservative when it comes to maximizing every resource at their disposal to win a Super Bowl. That's why they've never had the privilege of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy themselves.

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow has done everything in his power to change that. Major injuries and terrible defensive units are about all that have thwarted him. Now, he's publicly labeled this new-look roster as the most talented he's ever had in Cincinnati.

Armed with a reinforced defense, headlined by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, and a hopefully-healthy Burrow, the Bengals are poised to be among the AFC's top contenders. While there are some glaring holes remaining on the roster, assistant GM Steve Radicevic has just dropped a major hint that more transactions could be on the horizon.

Bengals executive Steve Radicevic proclaims the team isn't done adding talent

On the brand-new show titled First Word with James Rapien, Radicevic responded to a question about Burrow gassing up the talent on the roster. While Radicevic was obviously pleased to hear Burrow's resounding approval, he implied that the front office is liable to make more moves:

"It's something...it's a positive comment, right? I mean, you're not going to take it in a negative way. But obviously, we're not done. We still feel like there's work on our end that we need to do. Are we happy with where things are, and the way the offseason went out? Yes. But we're still working to try to build as many pieces as we can to try to get us a Super Bowl ring."

The very next question from Crown Network host Marisa Contipelli revolved around the allegedly unrealistic expectations fans often have about who the Bengals can sign and fit under the salary cap.

Well guess what? All that has changed now. Mere months ago, the team's official website was putting out puff pieces that beamed with pride over their ability to avoid dead-money cap hits.

My argument at the time: Tell that to the Los Angeles Rams, who not only ate historic amounts of dead money to move off QB Jared Goff, but routinely sacrifice premium draft capital to go all-in for Super Bowls. In fact, Goff's replacement and the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

...And wouldn't you know it? The Rams traded a first-round pick for All-Pro Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie to address that area of weakness. AND, rather than rolling with a studly young player at a premium position in Jared Verse, they flipped him to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the legenadry Myles Garrett.

Thankfully, Cincinnati has followed suit to an extent, throwing caution to the wind more so than ever before this offseason.

The Bengals' unprecedented urgency (finally) reflected that of a superstar QB in Burrow in his prime. We should see the massive dividends pay out on the field starting in September.

We've never heard this kind of public-facing talk from the Bengals front office, or if it's been there in the past, it's come across as disingenuous. Actions speak louder than words, as they say, and by golly, Cincinnati's personnel department and upper management have acted this offseason, that's for sure!

Here's hoping it all pays off. Again, some view Burrow as being under severe pressure to deliver the goods.