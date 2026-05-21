Joe Burrow said what ball knowers already knew about Bengals' stacked roster

In his latest lengthy press conference, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow alluded to how much heat the front office and franchise leadership has taken for years of past inactivity. Now, they're the toast of Cincinnati and the larger NFL for what they've pulled off this offseason.

You can tell there's a difference in Burrow's demeanor. He's referenced how the vibe in the locker room has changed. All the defensive leaders the Bengals acquired like Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Cook are making their presences known.

Another key takeaway from Burrow's presser (aside from the funny Trey Hendrickson anecdote): How he's not shying away from the massive expectations that come with Cincinnati's major roster reinforcements.

Joe Burrow drops truth bomb about Bengals roster that fans need to hear

Echoing the informed opinion of someone I know, Burrow acknowledged that this is the most talented roster the Bengals have had since he's been in Cincinnati.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow says this team is the most talented roster they’ve had since he entered the NFL, and that includes the team that made the Super Bowl in 2021.



Burrow also said throwing 48 TDs, which would break the all-time franchise record, is “doable.”



(🎥 @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/Za7jF8xl2H — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 20, 2026

It's one thing to bring in talent. It's another thing to find the right personalities who want to match Joe Brrr's competitive intensity. Burrow reiterated how much conviction he has in the new players, who appear ready to match his elite competitiveness and burning desire to win at all costs, via WCPO's Caleb Noe:

Things Joe Burrow is fired up about:



- "The people we brought in"

- "The mindset guys are bringing on the daily"

- "Energy in weight room, conditioning, practice"#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xTtGsRiNvQ — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) May 20, 2026

Maybe it's because Burrow has had to rehab for so many of his offseasons, but doesn't it feel like we're on the verge of training camp? It's months away, yet that's the type of intensity the Bengals are bringing to the earliest phase of the offseason program — and the type of hype Burrow is building in speaking with the media.

Love to see that Burrow is keen to knock down the franchise record for touchdowns this season. Kind of wild that he's in such a position considering all the time he's missed. Just another testament to Joe Shiesty's greatness, with maybe a little dash of the Bengals' prior futility.

How much can Cincinnati expect to achieve this season? Well, according to Burrow, a Super Bowl is well within reach. As long as he can stay healthy, it stands to reason that the defensive upgrades, blended with a rather easy schedule, should lead to double-digit wins.

I've got the Bengals going 13-4, winning the AFC North, and possibly scoring the No. 1 seed. Thirteen wins shouldn't seem outrageous, especially in light of this fact from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Arizona Cardinals are projected to be underdogs in each of their 17 games this season while the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to be favored in 15 games.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/QsNg9mq8he pic.twitter.com/mASZoToE9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2026

Bear in mind that Burrow is 11-6 in his last 17 starts (an effective full season) with a dreadful defense "complementing" him.

If Burrow believes this is the best roster he's ever worked with, and he's dragged worse ones to two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl berth, why should expectations be any lower than that?