Bengals become a legit contender with all-defense 4-round NFL Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals did not miss the playoffs in 2024 due to a lack of production from the offense, as Joe Burrow led the NFL in both yards and touchdowns while Ja'Marr Chase established himself as the best receiver in the AFC. The defense, however, was a different story.

With defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo having been sent packing in favor of Al Golden following a bitterly disappointing 2024 campaign, most of Cincinnati's attention in the 2025 NFL Draft will be spent on trying to find young cornerstones that can help Burrow return to the postseason.

The Bengals could use all of their picks in the Draft on defense, and there may not be a soul who ends up disagreeing with that. Cincinnati could use this all-defense mock draft to build a team that can withstand the onslaught of AFC quarterbacks.

Cincinnati Bengals all-defense 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 17: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

With Michigan's Mason Graham a lock to be picked in or around the Top 10, the race for the hypothetical DT2 title in this class is likely between Nolen and Graham's teammate Kenneth Grant. Nolen's pass rush upside is sure to catch Cincinnati's eye and make him one of the top players on their board.

Nolen could be a new-age version of Bengals great Geno Atkins, as they were both undersized tackles who made a name for themselves with solid run defense and elite pass rush skills from the position. A former No. 1 recruit, Nolen's improvements in 2024 suggest the best is yet to come.

Round 2, Pick 49: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Teams drafting Jackson may not be getting the quickest or most explosive pass rusher off the edge, but they are getting a long-limbed 6-7 run-stuffer who can set the edge and use his power to effectively get to the quarterback and cause disruptions. That will appeal to the Bengals.

Jackson should be able to play on early downs immediately in the NFL, and his physical tools should give him a solid floor as a rusher despite the lack of an explosive first step. He won't replace Trey Hendrickson, but he could go some way to achieving that goal.

Round 3, Pick 81: Lathan Ransom, SAF, Ohio State

Geno Stone did not have the impact on the Cincinnati defense that Duke Tobin may have expected, and many of the Bengals' young guns in the secondary had some brutal lowlights. The Bengals need to keep taking shots until something sticks, and Ransom could be an immediate playmaker.

Ransom is one of the better box safeties in this class, standing out as a quality tackler and an expert tight end coverage man. Ransom may not be a prototypical centerfield ballhawk, but he could complement Smith nicely in Al Golden's new-look Bengals defense.

Round 4, Pick 118: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahona

Germaine Pratt's trade request may or may not be accomodated, but this was a position of need irrespective of what Pratt wants to do. Stutsman may not be the best coverage linebacker, but he excels as a two-down thumper who can help improve the Bengals' poor run defense.

Stutsman plays like his hair is on fire, constantly making plays in run support while being able to dislodge the ball and create turnovers. Stutsman profiles as a player not too dissimilar from Pratt, which could help him land on Day 2 if Cincinnati is intrigued by his profile as a player.