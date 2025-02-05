Trey Hendrickson wants what's best for Bengals, even if that means trading him

Trey Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati is a hot topic this offseason. Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, has one year remaining on his current contract, and will be looking for a well-deserved extension.

Hendrickson would like to stay in Cincinnati, but at the end of the day he wants what's best for the Bengals, even if that means they trade him for a valuable return.

“The goal is to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati. What that looks like this season, if it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great," Hendrickson said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati. If it’s something that helps the Bengals win a Super Bowl if they get picks or anything like that. I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati if I’m there or not.”

Trey Hendrickson continues to operate with the Bengals' best interest in mind

It's tough to imagine any trade return being more impactful than Hendrickson will be next season, but i's this team-first approach that has made Hendrickson such a fan favorite in Cincinnati. Let's not forget that his lack of long-term security in Cincinnati led to Hendrickson requesting a trade away from the team last offseason. When that request wasn't granted, he didn't sulk or hold out. Instead, he put his head down and went to work and turned in a stellar season.

Hendrickson, 30, doesn't want to be a distraction, he just wants what he feels he deserves, and he feels like the offseason is the perfect time to make it happen.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals' division rival mentioned as likely landing spot for Cooper Kupp

"I think there's a time and a place," Hendrickson said. "I think the offseason is a good spot to kind of address these issues that come up. During the season, when you're talking about OTAs or camp, you don't want to become a distraction."

Hendrickson couldn't be handling the situation any better, and now the ball is in Cincinnati's court. The organization is typically hesitant to offer extensions to players once they hit the big 3-0, but Hendrickson could be an exception. After all, the dude racked up 35 sacks over the past two seasons, and looks to still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently discussed Hendrickson's future and acknowledged that the star defensive end has earned a raise, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the sides would agree on an extension.

“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has,” Tobin said. “We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined.”

Hendrickson wants to remain in Cincinnati, and the fans certainly want him to stay. Now, it's on Cincinnati's front office to make that happen.