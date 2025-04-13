Bengals begin defensive revamp in 2025 NFL Mock Draft roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals went to work this offseason ensuring that their offense didn't miss a step for the 2025 season and beyond. As for the defense, it could use some work.

We all saw how much the Bengals defense struggled early on during the season and with the team putting a ton of money on the offensive side of the ball, it would be the least surprising thing ever to see the first-round pick be spent on a defensive draft prospect.

In the latest mock draft roundup, every draft expert has Cincinnati adding help on defense with its first-round pick.

Bengals are locked in on defense in 2025 NFL Mock Draft roundup

NFL.com: Malaki Starks, S (Georgia)

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com paired the Bengals with Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Filice pointed out that the Bengals' safety situation has been rough since Jessie Bates bolted for the Falcons two years ago and he's not lying there. Starks gives the Bengals a speedy threat in their secondary that can hopefully turn the safety position from a weakness to a strength.

Grade: B+

CBS Sports: Mike Green, EDGE (Marshall)

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports liked the idea of the Bengals adding help to their pass rush and tied them to Mike Green of Marshall. Green totaled a whopping 17 sacks for the Thundering Herd in 2024 and while Marshall is not in a Power-4 conference, 17 sacks is 17 sacks.

Benjamin said that the Bengals will really need to go this route if Trey Hendrickson ends up leaving but also said that "Basically any defensive addition would be welcome in Cincinnati.". He's not wrong.

Grade: A-

NBC Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL (Michigan)

Bengals fans have grown accustomed to seeing the team linked to Kenneth Grant in the first round and Connor Rogers of NBC Sports continued to roll with that trend. Rogers liked this pick for Cincinnati because Grant fills the nose tackle need and can help out in the pass rush.

Grade: A