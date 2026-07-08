Bengals better start warming up the Brink's truck for Chase Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals focused on improving the defense this offseason, and their moves showed that. While they look to raise the floor of that unit, there are multiple players looking to cash in.

Cornerback D.J. Turner is a name at the top, but running back Chase Brown is someone else who is high on the list. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and based on how his production has looked over the last few years, the Bengals should start backing up the Brink's truck for Brown.

Chase Brown is putting the Bengals on notice before payday

Brown has been the starter for the last two years, and he's displayed that he's a true weapon for this offense as his production has only increased.

Season Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Catches Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns 2024 990 7 54 360 4 2025 1,019 6 69 437 5

As the numbers show, Brown can make a serious impact in both the run and pass game. He certainly benefits from playing in an offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins running the show.

Despite that, Brown is taking full advantage and looks like a sound dual-threat option. Instead of the moment being too large for him, he has looked more than capable of being the go-to option in the backfield.

While running backs aren't the highest-paid position group in the NFL, Brown is clearly an asset for this team. And the way to show him that is through an extension. Per Spotrac, Brown's projected market value is listed at $13.1 million, with a predicted deal coming in at four years for $52 million.

If Cincinnati agreed to terms with Brown on that deal, it would make him the eighth highest-paid running back in terms of AAV (Average Annual Value). The guys currently making more are Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Devon Achane, Derrick Henry, Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Jonathan Taylor, and Jeremiyah Love.

Aside from Love, who's a rookie, those fellow tailbacks are better than Brown, making that projection fairly reasonable. The Bengals have shown some reluctance when looking to extend their young players. That will likely be a hurdle that needs to be cleared again, but from the outside looking in, Brown has earned a payday.

The longer the Bengals wait, the higher his price tag will be. For a team that looks to return to the postseason, keeping your best players around should be a priority. And Brown is on that list. With the expectation that this team will be better in 2026, the Bengals should start warming up the Brink's truck regarding a Brown extension.