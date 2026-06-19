The Bengals' next offseason move is staring them right in the face

The Cincinnati Bengals did a great job revamping the defense this offseason, with the biggest move being trading for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They made it a priority to improve the defensive line, but their next move before the season begins is obvious. And that's extending cornerback DJ Turner.

In an article written by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, he listed three things on each team's to-do list, and an extension for Turner was on there. And when you take a step back to evaluate the moves that Cincinnati needs to make, Turner is certainly at the top of the list.

Bengals' next offseason move couldn't be clearer

Turner is going into the final year of his rookie deal. He has been a starter for this team for over three seasons, but things took a positive turn in 2025. Across 17 games (16 starts), he finished with 40 total tackles along with career highs in pass deflections (18) and interceptions (2).

Turner posted a 73.3 overall grade (19th among 114 graded cornerbacks) and a 78.1 coverage grade (6th among 114 graded cornerbacks) on Pro Football Focus. He allowed 29 catches (62 targets) for 419 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Giving up just a 46 percent completion rate shows how impactful he was in coverage.

Turner is this team's No. 1 cornerback, and with a better defensive line in front of him, he should have an even better campaign. Over the last several years, the defense has been the weakness on this roster, so when you have a productive player, you need to make sure to keep him around.

Dax Hill is another cornerback who is going into the last year of his rookie deal after the team picked up his fifth-year option. While he's going to be a free agent after the year is over, Turner has been a better player of the two, making him the priority.

The offensive side of the ball is loaded, with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase leading the charge. They are going to take care of business there, but they need the defense to hold their own. And keeping Turner around for the long haul is a step to doing that.

If Turner comes out and has another season as he did in 2025, his price will only increase. It's always better to pay a player earlier than later. That should be Cincinnati's approach with Turner. He's been a good player for them, but now it's time to pay up. And that should be on their to-do list in the coming weeks.