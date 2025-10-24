Bengals' biggest trade deadline need has multiple obvious solutions

The Cincinnati Bengals dedicated three of their top four draft picks to the defensive side of the ball this year, and let's just say the returns have underwhelmed to date.

Team captain Logan Wilson requested a trade following a recent demotion in favor of rookie fourth-rounder Barrett Carter. Since Week 1, second-round selection Demetrius Knight Jr. has started alongside Wilson in Cincinnati's two-linebacker alignments.

Between the spotty performances by Knight and Carter, and the largely injury-related lack of production from first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart, would the Bengals consider a trade deadline move to bolster their front seven?

"Perhaps" is the best, most optimistic answer I can manage. That's especially so given that Cincinnati is so often conservative in these situations.

Nevertheless, the NFL's official media arm opines that the Bengals should make another splash before the Nov. 4 ultimatum.

NFL Media names linebacker as Bengals' biggest trade deadline need...so who should they target?

Kevin Patra of NFL.com dropped an article outlining every team's biggest need at the trade deadline, and suggested the Bengals should shop for an upgrade in their linebacker corps:

"If the Bengals are going to complete the comeback and push for a playoff spot, the defense must improve. They can't count on Joe Flacco putting up 30-plus points every week. The Bengals could use aid at all three levels, but the linebacking group, which missed a host of tackles and was pushed out of running lanes, is a good place to start."

Patra referenced, too, how Cincinnati linebackers yielded 13 catches on 16 targets in Week 7 in addition to the cited woes against the run. PFF rates the Bengals 30th in run defense, so that's a valid criticism. The raw coverage numbers from the 'backers don't look good, either.

So if Wilson is presumed to be out of the picture, there are superior vets on other teams to mull over. The first two who come to mind are Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones has sources who envision Davis on the block) and the Miami Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks.

Both the Saints and Dolphins are one-win clubs in their own versions of tailspins. Miami's collapse is more of a sudden one. Anyone could see New Orleans' futility coming for years from a mile away. Their neglect of the salary cap is all-time audacious.

Who Dey Nation knows all too well how cagey the Bengals' brass is about guaranteed money. Good news: Davis is a pending free agent, and Brooks — the NFL's current leader with 75 total tackles — has zero guaranteed dollars left on a deal that runs through 2026.

Davis and Brooks rank 13th and 20th respectively in PFF's linebacker grades. I imagine both would welcome the chance to help a Cincinnati team that's in more realistic playoff contention.

Wilson could be used as a trade chip to secure either of these players, by the way. The Saints would get a younger player than the 36-year-old Davis to build around.

Meanwhile, Miami could use a positive locker room influence and culture-setter like Wilson. If the Fins aren't a compelling destination for him on the surface, at least he'd have no state income tax in Florida!

Bengals' linebacker issue can also be tackled in-house with who they have

It's not too late for Zac Taylor and Al Golden to reverse course and go back to Wilson as a starter. Plus, in one of the more mysterious, below-radar coaching decisions across the entire NFL, Oren Burks' snap count is suspiciously low.

Burks was dominant during the Eagles Super Bowl run in a starting role. He's an elite run defender and a sure tackler. Sounds like the exact strengths the Bengals need on defense.

PS, hey Al, remember when you said this in July??

Al Golden says the signing of Oren Burks was the most “unheralded move” of the offseason.@WLWT — Jaron May (@jaron_may) July 21, 2025

If it's coverage ability that's preventing Burks from more significant action, circle back to Patra's stat from before. Not like Cincinnati can do much worse in that area with its current top two linebackers.

There's also the possibility that Knight and/or Carter develop well enough to justify trading Wilson. No clue what the Bengals are watching in practice or on the game day all-22 cutups to make them believe this is the case, but that appears to be the overall strategy at present.

I'm all-in on a move for Brooks or Davis. It wouldn't cost Cincinnati a lot in terms of draft capital or actual dollars, and there aren't many strings attached for either of them.

