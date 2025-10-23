Lame Bengals trade deadline forecast is a sad reality check for fans

What a whirlwind it's been for Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals over the past couple weeks or so. Who Dey Nation went from preemptive grief over a lost season to collective apex jubilation over Flacco rescuing the Bengals from obscurity.

If the trivial compensation involved in the audacious Flacco trade was underwhelming, it was at least a signal from the Cincinnati brass that they wouldn't punt on the 2025 season. Now that the NFL trade deadline looms on Nov. 4, there's even more opportunity to upgrade the roster.

Alas, the latest predictions from a beat man of high repute reflects the pragmatist paradigm that often permeates the Bengals' headquarters.

Historically conservative Bengals predicted to stand pat at NFL trade deadline

Over at The Athletic, their esteemed group of NFL foot solider reporters all took the time to break down whether or not their teams would be buyers, sellers, or stayers (stay-putters?) at the trade deadline. Paul Dehner Jr. opined that Cincinnati will stick to the status quo and roll with who's in the locker room now.

In addition to stating the widely-reported buzz that Trey Hendrickson won't be traded, Dehner cited the blockbuster move for Flacco as reason for the Bengals' inactivity. Dehner also referenced Cincinnati's anti-proactive nature across the franchise's history.

"The Bengals made their move. In acquiring Joe Flacco, they pumped new life into the season and might be good enough to hang around until Joe Burrow (potentially) returns in late December. They aren’t good enough to warrant giving up any more assets to hang around. The defense is not one player away. [...] They never trade away a player who can help them win that season for future assets unless that player intentionally napalms his way out of town (Carson Palmer, Carlos Dunlap), and that won’t happen here."

Indeed, it's only when the Bengals have alienated a big-name player of their own that they make a splashy move around the NFL's trade ultimatum. They've done their best to do that with Hendrickson the past couple offseasons, yet he's carried himself away from the field/at the negotiating table like the franchise player that he is on the gridiron.

Us fans aren't asking for the moon here. We're just asking Duke Tobin and Co. to consider the possibility of acquiring a Pro Bowl-caliber talent to bolster the nucleus of this 2025 team.

Although it seems like Maxx Crosby won't be in the cards, there are others who could do wonders for the Bengals this season and beyond. Cincinnati hasn't exactly crushed the draft of late, so parting with a Day 2 selection or, heck, a first-round pick shouldn't be off the table by any stretch.

According to Dehner, however — a man who would know such things better than most — Bengals supporters shouldn't get their hopes up.

I mean, we did trade for backup running back Khalil Herbert last year and didn't get much out of him at all. You just pray that such a move doesn't cause Tobin and the personnel department to shy away from executing a bolder move because of that.

The Bengals' Week 8 opponent, the New York Jets, boast a few names who'd be a big boon to Al Golden's struggling defense. Beyond Gang Green and a couple pass rushers on another AFC East team, I'm keen on Cincinnati targeting another cornerback. Riq Woolen, anyone!?

More Bengals News and Analysis