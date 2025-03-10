Bengals bring back familiar face to bolster backfield

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back a familiar face to bolster the backfield, as they will sign running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This will be Perine's third seperate stint in Cincinnati.

Perine previously played with the Bengals in 2019, and then again from 2020 to 2022 as a backup behind starting back Joe Mixon. Now, he'll presumably resume that same role behind Chase Brown, who established himself as Cincinnati's lead back last season.

Bengals bring back running back Samaje Perine on two-year deal

Perine left Cincinnati in 2023 and signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency. He was released by the Broncos in August of 2024 and went on to sign in Kansas City. He played out the 2024 season as a member of the Chiefs.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals' potential asking price in a Trey Hendrickson trade revealed

Throughout the years, Perine has been effective as a receiver out of the backfield. Over the course of his career, he's recorded 179 receptions for 1,513 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a skill set that the Bengals will likely look to tap into again.

It's fair to wonder what Perine's signing means for Zack Moss' future in Cincinnati. Moss had an underwhelming 2024 campaign, due in part to a neck injury that ended his season and limited him to just eight total games played.

In those eight games, Moss ran for just 242 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries. He ultimately lost the starting spot to Chase Brown before being knocked out of action with the neck injury. The Bengals signed him to a two-year contract last offseason, but they can save close to $5 million against the cap by releasing him this offseason.

The addition of Perine also means that the Bengals probably won't bring back running back Khalil Herbert in free agency. The Bengals traded for Herbert prior to the deadline last season.