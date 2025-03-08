Bengals bring back key free agent on new three-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals got their guy. Well, one of them.

The Bengals are bringing back tight end Mike Gesicki on a new three-year deal worth $25.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal, which includes $12 million in year one, will keep Gesicki in Cincinnati through the 2027 NFL season.

By getting the deal done now, the Bengals block Gesicki from hitting the open market in free agency, and thus they don't have to worry about another team offering him more and stealing him away.

Bengals re-sign Mike Gesicki to three-year, $25.5 million deal

Retaining Gesicki was labeled as a "priority" by the organization heading into the offseason, and they were able to get it done.

"Mike was fantastic for us. I think Mike's a priority guy for us," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said of Gesicki last month. "... We got Joe Burrow and we value [tight ends] in our game plans and how we structure our offense, and Mike was a great fit. And to Mike's credit, he came in, bought in, learned quickly, and fit right in. And so it's a great match."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals shutting down trade calls for Tee Higgins after franchise tag

Gesicki initially signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati in free agency last year, and he turned in a very productive 2024 campaign for the Bengals. He caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns, and he established himself as one of Joe Burrow's top targets in the process. As a result, it's not surprising that the Bengals want to keep him around.

Burrow's presence on the roster was probably a big factor in Gesicki's decision to re-sign with Cincinnati, as the tight end thoroughly enjoyed his first season playing with the star quarterback.

"Playing with Joe definitely is a dream," Gesicki said of Burrow at the conclusion of the 2024 season. "That's been incredible. He's been an awesome teammate. Great guy off the field. It's been everything and more that I've anticipated."

Now, the duo of Burrow and Gesicki will get to continue to work with each other for the next few seasons.