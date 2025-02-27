Bengals identify one particular pending free agent as a priority

The Cincinnati Bengals have a plethora of pending free agents, and it sounds like the team has identified as least one of them as a priority to retain.

While speaking with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin made it clear that the team would like to keep tight end Mike Gesicki in Cincinnati.

Gesicki signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in free agency last year, and he had a very solid season in Cincy. Gesicki caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns, and he established himself as a favorite target of star quarterback Joe Burrow in the process. As a result, it's not surprising that the Bengals want to keep him around.

Duke Tobin calls Mike Gesicki a 'priority guy' for the Bengals this offseason

"Mike was fantastic for us. I think Mike's a priority guy for us," Tobin said, via Sports Illustrated. "I think he fits with us. I think he found out he fits with us. Tight ends tend to fit with us.

"We got Joe Burrow and we value them in our game plans and how we structure our offense, and Mike was a great fit," he added. "And to Mike's credit, he came in, bought in, learned quickly, and fit right in. And so it's a great match. I'd love to have Mike Gesicki back, and we're going to work to try to do that, and we'll see if it can happen."

This is a funny quote, because Tobin is clearly praising Gesicki, but by emphasizing how the team tends to have success with tight ends, it also kind of sounds like he's imply that Gesicki is replaceable.

Whether or not that was Tobin's intention we don't know, but he also stopped well short of guaranteeing that the two sides would be able to agree on a deal, or that the Bengals would be willing to meet or exceed outside offers.

Realistically, Gesicki probably is a priority for Cincinnati -- as long as they can retain him at a reasonable rate.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared a similar sentiment when it comes to keeping Gesicki in a Bengals uniform.

"Mike had a tremendous role for us last year," Taylor said. "I think especially as the season evolved and we got to know him better. We were able to use him in a way that best utilized his skills. He and Joe have a great relationship, very productive for us, a really good matchup for us, especially as the year went on. So really high in Mike Gesicki, and again, that's something we're working through to make sure he's still in the fold."

While the Bengals would clearly like to retain Gesicki, they also have other priorities to worry about. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgina and Trey Hendrickson are all looking for new contracts, and all three are probably higher in the pecking order than Gesicki.

So, while Gesicki remaining in Cincinnati would be an ideal outcome this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately opts for a better offer elsewhere.