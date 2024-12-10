Bengals kicker becomes highlight of MNF with feel-good moment in debut vs. Cowboys
By Mike Luciano
The Cincinnati Bengals may be far away from the postseason right now, but that doesn't mean they can't inject a little bit of joy into this fanbase. Look no further than what brand-new kicker Cade York did in his first game with the team.
York is only on the field because regular Evan McPherson is sidelined with an injury that could very well keep him out for the remainder of the 2024 season. York is trying to earn himself a roster spot on top of beefing up the Bengals' record.
Playing your first game with a new team on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys is a tough task, but York was up to it after kicking perfectly throughout this contest. What made it special was who he did it in front of.
York not only drilled this field goal and a few more extra points to go along with it, but he did it in front of his girlfriend Zoe. She wasn't just hanging out in the stands, however. Zoe is a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, making this one game York won't forget for the rest of his career.
Bengals kicker Cade York makes FG in front of Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend
York, who was once picked in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns after a terrific career at LSU, wasn't coming into this game with a ton of momentum. York played just one game this season with the Washington Commanders, and he was cut after missing both of his field goal attempts.
While McPherson, another drafted kicker, has made some big kicks for the Bengals, he has had a down year right after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract extension. The Bengals believe in him, but York may be able to make a competition out of it with a few more makes.
The Bengals haven't exactly been the focal point of very many heartwarming stories in what has been a crushingly disappointing season, but York looking like a stud in front of his special someone in primetime is cool enough for the whole fanbase to get some enjoyment out of.