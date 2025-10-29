Why Bengals can survive Joe Flacco injury if Jake Browning starts in Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals are not the same football team they were several weeks ago, and that's thanks in large part to the bold trade for 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco.

Defying father time and any reasonable expectations for someone asked to spot start in a brand-new offense on short notice, Flacco keyed a critical Week 7 win over the Steelers. Unfortunately, that was sandwiched between a loss at Green Bay and a stunning collapse in a 39-38 defeat to the Jets in Week 8.

Making matters worse coming out of this past Sunday's colossal disappointment, Flacco has an ailing throwing shoulder that could keep him out for Week 9's home tilt versus the Chicago Bears. That means Jake Browning may be asked to start yet again.

Here's why not all hope is lost in Cincinnati even if Flacco can't go.

Bengals' resurgent rushing attack gives Jake Browning hope vs. Bears if Joe Flacco can't go

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Flacco has a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, which could sideline him this Sunday.

Browning went 0-4 as a starter this season. His confidence appeared to dissipate. Quite the contrast from the man who orchestrated a winning 4-3 mark while filling in for an injured Joe Burrow back in 2023.

Given the dire state of the Bengals' defense, and the fact that Browning has looked awful this year, Cincinnati's running game is in way better shape than when Jakey Spin Rate last took the field.

For all the oft-deserved criticism head coach Zac Taylor fields, he and the offensive staff have worked magic of late, spearheaded by the backfield tandem of Chase Brown and Samaje Perine.

The Bengals running game has gone from the league worst to the 3rd best EPA per play. pic.twitter.com/hb6NXyMhN8 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 27, 2025

Some of the Bengals' ability to run the ball at an elite level all of a sudden has to do with Flacco's arrival. He has many more live game reps than Browning, can check out of plays, and capitalize on free access throws to Ja'Marr Chase far better.

Although he's had plenty of time to hold the clipboard for Burrow and watch quarterbacking at the highest level, the hope is Browning learned from Flacco and from the adversity that came with getting benched. If Cincinnati's ground game can keep rolling like it is, Browning should be able to capitalize and at least hold the fort down for one week.

It's possible Flacco could suit up for Sunday's game. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the wily vet is doing "everything in his power" to be active, per ESPN's Ben Baby. At the same time, the Bengals' bye is on the horizon in Week 10. Trotting a quadragenarian QB out when he could avoid another Sunday's worth of punishment, plus have a lot more recovery time thereafter, is a bold roll of the dice.

Even if Flacco's absence hurts the Bengals against Chicago, there's one statistic worth noting in particular.

What if I told you that the Bears actually allow more yards per carry (5.3) than Cincinnati (5.0)? I wouldn't have believed it had I not seen it with my own two eyes.

Chicago's D is a major liability versus the run. There's not a team in the NFL hotter at pounding the rock than the Bengals. The game plan should be to control time of possession, and for Browning not to press as much.

Now that Browning blew his chance to prove he could be a viable starter elsewhere, my hunch is he wouldn't press as often. He's thrown eight interceptions this season. I think he was trying too hard to prove himself, doing his best to run with an unforeseen opportunity once Burrow went down with that dreaded turf toe injury.

Don't get me wrong. Any Who Dey Head with a functioning noggin is praying for Flacco to play in Week 9. I'm just telling you, Lloyd Christmas style, that there's a chance Cincinnati can still gut out a win with Browning leading the offense.

