Bengals can't deny Joe Burrow truth any longer after Joe Flacco trade

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be as dead as any team in the NFL after Joe Burrow went down with a serious injury, as backup quarterback Jake Browning was so underwhleming in his stint at the sticks that it prompted a truly outrageous trade with a division rival.

The Cleveland Browns, who are giving Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders some extra rope in 2025, traded veteran Joe Flacco to the Bengals for a package headlined by a fifth-round pick. Flacco will help this team in 2025, but this should be a wake-up call for this team in the future.

After this move, it has become clear that Cincy can't keep bargain bin shopping for backup quarterbacks if they want to keep Burrow in a position to succeed. By the end of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cincinnati needs to come out with a long-term backup who can operarte the offense if Burrow is hurt.

Bengals must draft mid-round quarterback for Joe Burrow after Joe Flacco trade

Many of Cincinnati's top rivals have invested some serious resources into finding quality backups just in case. Former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky has established himself as a long-term No. 2 in Buffalo, while names like Carson Wentz and Gardner Minshew have backed up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Cincinnati's backups in the Burrow have wavered between career journeymen like Jeff Driskel and Brandon Allen or developmental "success" stories like Browning. Whenever they enter the game, Cincinnati's vaunted passing game dies on the vine and kills another season.

While some might not like the idea of trying to use a fourth-round pick on a player who may not play that much when this team has major issues in the secondary and the offensive line, browning has been non-functional this season, and even having baseline NFL competency behind Burrow could be a major boost.

Burrow is one of the best at what he does, but the Bengals could risk seeing two seasons ruined by an injury that knocks the oft-sacked top pick out of commission. Rather than panicking and giving up assets for a 40-year-old stopgap, a more permanent addition is needed.

