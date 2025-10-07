Stunning Joe Flacco trade just turned Bengals' whole season on its head

The Cincinnati Bengals came from the top rope on a Tuesday to pull off an unthinkable trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco — possibly saving their 2025 season in the process.

Jake Browning had struggled to put it mildly during the Bengals' three-game losing streak. I had floated three wild-card QBs Cincinnati de facto GM Duke Tobin could've traded for this morning, relegating Browning to clipboard-holding duties.

Flacco was not among that trio of Spencer Rattler, Joshua Dobbs, and Jarrett Stidham. Snatching him from an AFC North rival was a move I certainly didn't see coming.

Bengals trade for Joe Flacco shows the team is serious about hanging tough in AFC playoff picture

Joe Burrow may or may not return this season from his turf toe, but when NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the news of the Flacco trade, it was immediately clear that Cincinnati wasn't waiting around for Browning to right the ship. The compensation is a mere exchange of Day 3 draft picks.

It’s Joe Flacco and a 6th rounder in exchange for a 5. A rare intra-division trade. https://t.co/MR5CFO2uib — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2025

Bengals fans can only pray that Burrow is healthy enough to be back in action by December. Until then, Flacco is the perfect bridge QB — a veteran with tons of experience who's one Steelers stint away from playing for every single team in the division.

Flacco's knowledge of the AFC North and insider's insight into Cleveland's goings-on should be helpful for the Bengals when the teams meet again in Week 18, if even to a small degree. However, the more exciting aspect Flacco brings to Cincinnati's offense is a vertical element to the passing game that Browning's inferior arm strength doesn't provide.

We're dangerously close to Flacco being washed. He threw two TDs and six INTs this season before being benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel. That said, the Browns' pass-catching personnel on the perimeter isn't anywhere near the caliber of what the Bengals have in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati's dynamic wide receiver duo should create a lot of explosive plays. The question is, can Flacco survive behind the Bengals' embattled o-line, with a nonexistent rushing attack? Likely not as the scheme stands as structured.

If Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going to save his job, he has a puncher's chance with Flacco, presuming he can tweak the offense to go more under center, lean heavier on play-action, and play to Flacco's strengths as a downfield passer.

I'm not confident Flacco is the answer, or that he'll be ready to step in for Week 6's duel against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Doesn't help that a home game against the Steelers looms next week on a Thursday night, either.

Can Flacco step in as a starter right away, or will Taylor be patient and ride things out with Browning for another start or two?

The timing on this trade isn't great, and you'd wish the Bengals pulled the trigger on this sooner. Nevertheless, better late than never to prove to fans you're still taking the current season seriously, and at least swinging the bat to try to get this thing back on track.

