Bengals cap casualty predictions affirm harsh truth about thin roster

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to rebuild their roster for the 2026 season, they may need to make some hard decisions. That is, who's under contract, but not performing that great, who they can cut to free up salary cap space in 2026 and beyond?

Well, if you ask me, cutting anyone other than tight end Drew Sample is unnecessary. Sample will never be on the chopping block, though, because he's a past second-round pick. Duke Tobin can't let him go.

Dear reader, find someone who believes in you like Duke Tobin believes in Drew Sample. You'll go far.

Alright on to the topic. Somebody else came up with a few other non-Sample cut candidates for the Bengals. Have a look.

Leading two Bengals salary cap cut candidates play huge roles at a position of perpetual, dire need

Tenured Bengal B.J. Hill and last year's baby splash in free agency Tedarrell "T.J." Slaton are the two leaders in the clubhouse to be cut this offseason for 2026 salary cap savings. This according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, who compiled a few cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams.

Cutting Slaton would save $6.4 million, while Hill's release would secure $4.8 million in additional room.

The problem is, who's going to take their places? A rookie top-10 pick? Another free agent who, for an upgrade, the Bengals would have to spend the equivalent of what Slaton and Hill cost combined to score?

Hill gutted through multiple injuries and still played at a capable starter's level in 2025. One of the few decent players on that horrible unit. Possibly the steadiest defensive lineman overall. For sure the best tackle among Cincinnati's underwhelming lot.

Allegedly, Slaton was supposed to be some elite run defender at nose tackle. He instead was one of PFF's worst-graded defensive tackles, ranking 114th out of 129 qualifiers. Remember that sign/meme, "our expectations for you were low, but GEEEEEEEEEEZ!"

That's the PG version. The Bengals' defensive tackles outside of Hill are pretty bad. They have been since D.J. Reader skipped town.

I'm all for showing Slaton the door. Just don't do B.J. Hill like that, Duke Tobin. He's one of the few free agents who's worked out for you in recent years. A good leader in the locker room. Someone who knows what a deep playoff run feels like as a member of the Bengals. Not a player you just want to kick to the curb to save less than $5 million.

The reality is, the Bengals have enough cap room to do whatever it takes to field a Super Bowl-caliber roster. It's a question of willingness and critical thinking skills.

Restructuring the contracts of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins would free up even more space — way more than cutting Slaton, Hill, or reserve offensive lineman Cody Ford, who's the third and final cut candidate Ballentine lists.

Rather than landing this plane on the downer note about Bengals who could be booted from the Queen City, how about a fun memory? Ford's exotic Week 17 catch-and-run was one of the peak moments of the 2025 campaign. Enjoy!

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

More Bengals News and Analysis