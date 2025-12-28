Zac Taylor gave the Cody Ford play breakdown every Bengals fan wanted

The Cincinnati Bengals are big winners again in Week 17 after crushing the Arizona Cardinals 37-14, but the biggest winner of the entire NFL Sunday slate might be Cody Ford.

Not a household name by any stretch, Ford might be one at least for a short time thanks to what just transpired. While Ford has struggled whether he lines up at tackle or guard in Cincinnati, perhaps the Bengals underestimated his viability as a pass-catcher.

Head coach Zac Taylor decided to add an exotic wrinkle into the playbook to get Ford the ball. He made the most of it, and Taylor broke it down after the fact.

Cody Ford's catch-and-run, as explained by Bengals coach Zac Taylor

If you're trusted to catch passes from Joe Burrow, you must be doing something right. Even though Ford isn't the best offensive lineman on the planet, he's clearly a respected, beloved veteran in the Bengals' locker room. That must count for something.

So with the score 30-7 late in the third quarter, before Burrow exited early in his masterful 305-yard passing performance, he picked up a chunk gain on a quick toss to Ford near the boundary.

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

Look at the man rumble! And it was on his 29th birthday, no less!

So obviously, I think I can speak for most Bengals fans when I say that I was very eager to hear from Taylor about the play design and what went into Ford getting the rock. Zac didn't disappoint.

"We had a lot of heavier 12 personnel groupings where he was going to be out there. Just to keep the o-line room, keep that energy sky-high. Not that i need to create anything to do that, but we practiced it, he caught it during the week, and felt lucky we were able to get it called."

Zac Taylor gives his recap of the game in all phases, and most importantly, an in depth breakdown of Cody Ford’s 21 yard catch.



- was put in the playbook this week

- was never going to give him the ball again at the goalline 🤣

- wanted him to go down right after the catch 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PxfRHHEEZO — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) December 28, 2025

Joe had his own take, indicating that he cycled through two reads for Ja'Marr Chase and Drew Sample before finding Ford on the perimeter.

Joe Burrow’s breakdown of Cody Ford’s catch:



- Ja’Marr was the first read

- was in awe of Cody’s YAC https://t.co/kAIMTx1q0A pic.twitter.com/zM6zVfKFpj — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) December 28, 2025

What a refreshing change of pace to see Taylor and Burrow smiling after back-to-back decisive victories. If not for that darn turf toe injury in Week 2, Burrow could've had another MVP-caliber season, and the Bengals could've easily been in contention for the AFC North crown.

Anything to distract from the bitter pain of that harsh reality is a welcome diversion. This Cody Ford catch and jaunt for 21 yards was just what the doctor ordered.

If only this win wasn't the Bengals merely improving to 6-10 on the year. Provided the defense can keep stepping up to the degree it has of late, Sunday was a glimpse into how much fun Burrow and this Cincinnati nucleus could have in the coming seasons, provided Joe Brrr gets the requisite help from the front office!

More Bengals News and Analysis