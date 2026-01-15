Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt car accident was day before Week 11 Steelers game

The troubled off-field narrative surrounding Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt continues with this latest news. Already having to serve five days in jail for separate reckless driving incidents from earlier this year is one thing. What happened to Taylor-Britt in November was even more disturbing.

Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick in 2022 who was benched multiple times across the last two seasons. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now there's some new information out there. Taylor-Britt was in a serious-looking car accident the day before the game, north of 3 o'clock in the morning.

Video shows terrifying car accident involving Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt, who suffered a season-ending injury the next day

Local 12's Meghan Mongillo was all over this story. She shared the raw video footage of Taylor-Britt's wreck (he wasn't the driver), the police report that detailed what transpired, and a scary photo of the crash's aftermath.

Here's the police report from Covington PD pic.twitter.com/8Iys07bEKe — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 14, 2026

There are 3 people listed in the police report as being in the black vehicle when it crashed. Taylor-Britt, Jafabian Booker and an unknown female. They are ALL lucky to walk away from this.. pic.twitter.com/CDomsqsl52 — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 14, 2026

Good call on that last caption in the sense that everyone in Taylor-Britt's vehicle was fortunate to come away from the crash relatively unscathed.

It feels trivial to some degree to focus on anything football-related about this story. That said, the reality is that Taylor-Britt was engaging in some dangerous behavior less than 36 hours before he had to play on an NFL field. Other lives were put at risk with this out-of-control driving. The whole situation reflects poorly on Taylor-Britt's character, judgment, and the company he keeps.

This has gotten to the point where Taylor-Britt's NFL future is legitimately at stake. Being out so late the day before a game is a bad look, especially when it ends up in a near-miss tragedy.

The Bengals presumably knew some of the character risks CTB had when they drafted him, even if us outsiders weren't privy to such knowledge. Then again, maybe not, because the Bengals have the league's smallest scouting department, and gaffed big time on waived 2024 third-round pick Jermaine Burton.

But that's all neither here nor there. Taylor-Britt appears to have some problems outside the lines that he has to get in order before he can focus on realizing his potential on the gridiron again. He sure didn't live up to his draft status in Cincinnati. At present, he's engaging in self-sabotage that's costing him millions of dollars in real time as he prepares to hit free agency in March.

