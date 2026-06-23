Bengals' Cincinnati-based Joe Burrow contingency plan goes up in flames

It's been a great offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they just missed out on someone who could've been the ultimate bonus. And the player in question has local ties to boot.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby was a long shot to join the Bengals in the first place. They spent a considerable amount of precious cap space to keep Joe Flacco as their backup QB for 2026, and signed the epitome of a veteran journeyman in Josh Johnson to round out that group.

But what these Bengals don't have is a young, gifted field general who could step in for Burrow in a pinch, get the football equivalent of a PhD, and get flipped for a premium pick somewhere down the road.

Sorsby's talent is massive. However, he bet a felonious amount on college football during his career. That cost him the chance to transfer and play at Texas Tech in 2026, and now it's cost him a chance at the NFL via the supplemental draft.

Cincinnati Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby won't join Bengals (or any other NFL team) after supplemental draft rejection

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero among many others reported the news of Sorsby's difficult dilemma:

Here’s the NFL’s letter to Brendan Sorsby, informing him it is declining his petition to enter the supplemental draft, which will not be held this year. pic.twitter.com/Tfoei8fCjp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2026

Sorsby threw only five INTs against 27 TDs in 2025, averaged 8.3 yards per pass attempt, took only seven sacks, and scored nine rushing TDs with 580 yards on the ground. The 22-year-old phenom is listed at 6'3", 235 pounds, has legit mobility, and has a cannon for an arm, with the ability to vary his throws with touch, as those numbers may suggest.

Were it not for this whole sports betting cloud that hangs over Sorsby, he might've gone for a first- or second-round pick in the supplemental draft. He did attend rehab to address his supposed gambling addiction, yet that wasn't enough to earn back his NCAA eligibility. Now, having been denied from the NFL, he's in professional limbo.

Take Josh Gordon for instance. His off-field concerns involved substance abuse and failed drug tests. The Browns still spent a second-round pick on him. Gordon's typical drug of choice was marijuana, which, in retrospect, is a shame that he was so demonized for it and suspended so often by the NFL, given how much more lax modern attitudes are toward the plant.

Unfortunately for Sorsby, his conduct, despite not involving any games he directly, undermines the integrity of the sport. He would therefore likely have commanded only a third- or fourth-round pick.

Let's face it. There weren't that many teams out there desperate enough for a QB to take such a risk-reward flier on Sorsby. The 2027 NFL Draft class is expected to be stacked at the position, headlined by the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and, well, more.

Sorsby figures to be part of that group now. And shoot, you know what? That QB class is so stacked, that the Bengals could nab a long-term backup with huge upside for Burrow on Day 2, or even early on Day 3.

The Bengals would have a unique inside track on getting information on Sorsby's background. In other words, whether he's a viable pro, or if his past will haunt him in perpetuity. Plus, we all know Burrow's lengthy injury history. Joe Shiesty can't afford many more medical setbacks before his career is in jeopardy.

Anyway, it's a tough situation for Sorsby. He's an exceptional talent who would've been a cool storyline if he stuck around Cincy in a Bengals uniform. Not as an heir apparent to Burrow, but as a neat contingency plan and a potential high-end trade chip in the coming years.

We'll see what happens going forward. What's clear now is that Sorsby has his work cut out to not lose many millions of dollars — and his entire football career in general.

Sorsby timeline:

- NCAA begins Sorsby investigation

- Sorsby enters treatment

- Sorsby banned

- Sorsby files suit

- Sorsby granted injunction

- Big 12 files suit

- Sorsby/Texas Tech split

- Sorsby withdraws suit

- NFL decides against supplemental draft https://t.co/HXquKthbLv — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 23, 2026