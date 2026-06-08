Joe Flacco tops prestigious list that reinforces Bengals' exploding hype

The Cincinnati Bengals deserve a lot of credit for how active they were this offseason in upgrading their roster. They went outside their typical conservative comfort zone, spent big, and even swung a big trade for Dexter Lawrence.

But one transaction last season might've foreshadowed that long-awaited, desperately needed mindset change. Yes, the in-division Joe Flacco trade with the Browns only featured a Day 3 pick swap, yet it at least signaled to the fanbase that, after Joe Burrow's latest injury, the Bengals weren't punting on the 2025 campaign.

Had the defense not been such a disaster, and had he not suffered a severe AC joint sprain to his right throwing shoulder, Flacco might've led Cincinnati to the playoffs.

Flacco is still in Cincy for the 2026 season, and the reigning (actually deserving in a way) Pro Bowler is regarded as an elite second-stringer. Some say the best, in fact.

Joe Flacco tops Sports Illustrated's NFL backup quarterback rankings

SI.com's Gilberto Manzano ranked the 32 primary backup QBs in order, and saving the best for last, Flacco earned No. 1 honors thanks to how well he played in 2025. Here's most of Manzano's write-up to justify Flacco's spot:

"After the rare all–AFC North trade, Flacco torched opposing secondaries with the star duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It’s wild looking back at how productive the 41-year-old QB was last season. He threw for 470 yards against the Bears and delivered a 342-yard performance against the Steelers. Flacco is the ultimate backup because he offers hope, even amid the worst situations, including last year when the Bengals traded for him after Burrow’s injury."

If Jake Browning's strong stretch of play in relief of an injured Burrow back in 2023 was a "Linsanity" run of sorts, well, what Flacco was doing was like the quadragenarian version of that.

When Flacco was healthy, he legit looked like Brett Favre during the latter's magical, late-career run to the NFC Championship Game with the Vikings. Just slinging it all over the yard, explosive plays all over the place, lighting up the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, it didn't last. Once Flacco's arm got banged up, he was good for that referenced 470-yard performance versus Chicago, but that (somehow) resulted in a 47-42 loss.

Any semblance of competence on defense would've netted Flacco at least two more wins (vs. the Bears and Jets). He only lost by six points to the eventual AFC champion Patriots, too.

Those close calls alone could've pushed the Bengals to 9-8 (again, somehow).

Rotten interception luck for Burrow led to the 39-34 loss at Buffalo, and that 20-18 Week 18 stinker against the Browns might've gone differently if the playoffs were at stake as opposed to, you know, the benefit of losing for draft position.

Why do I say all these things in reference to last year's 6-11 tire fire? Because the Bengals were closer than many folks realize to double-digit wins. That's what made Burrow's injury so frustrating, and to burn multiple awesome Flacco performances on mindless losses? All the more infuriating.

Would Flacco have ranked as the NFL's No. 1 backup QB if he stayed with the Browns in 2025? Absolutely not. The fact that he tops this list speaks to the quality of Cincinnati's collective offensive unit, which will return all 11 starters this year.

If there's the most modest of improvements on defense, the bottom line is, Burrow or Flacco could get this team to 10 wins and a playoff berth. That's the bigger takeaway from Flacco's top-flight ranking to me.