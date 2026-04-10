Bengals could choose future financial value over best player with 10th pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have a plethora of things to consider with the 10th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But some teams allow monetary implications to break close calls. Rather than choosing the best player available, they will prioritize positional financial value, fifth-year options, and franchise-tag values, leading teams to select receivers and edge rushers in the first round over need-based selections and players of lower positional value.

Cincinnati mustn’t seek future budgetary advantages in the first round. Rather, the Bengals must identify talented players who can help the team in 2026, even if that player is a safety, tight end, or even a running back.

Bengals could prioritize savings over talent, need at 10

In two of the last three drafts, the Bengals have selected defensive ends in the first round. Neither Myles Murphy nor Shemar Stewart has lived up to that moniker.

However, they come at a significantly lower price than trying to get a good pass rusher in free agency. And even when they do, as in the case of Trey Hendrickson, they’d rather seek value in his contract than maintain a prosperous working relationship for both sides.

Despite ranking sixth in franchise tag value this offseason and again in projected value in 2027, the three highest-valued, non-quarterback contracts belong to edge rushers.

Linebackers rank fourth in franchise-tag values according to Over The Cap. But that’s thanks to pass rushers like Josh Hines-Allen and Brian Burns listed as outside linebackers.

The Bengals are more likely to swing big in the first round, opting for potential over production, hoping to hit the financial-value home run.

The fifth-year option, cost certainty, and player control at a much lesser number than the top contracts at the position could sway front offices.

In case you were wondering, safety is just above tight end for Over The Cap. So again, not a dinger, but a double off the wall in the case that Caleb Downs falls to them.

Could NFL salary trends change Bengals’ draft outlook?

Also, according to Over The Cap, in 2027, there will be a surprising new second-place finisher behind the quarterback as the most valuable position. OTC projects the offensive line will go from fifth to the second-most valuable position.

This year’s draft is not the best one for an offensive lineman. Even worse if you are a team trying to get ahead of the money curve on OL.

Wide receiver will fall from second to third-highest. The biggest projected fall is at the defensive tackle spot, which would go from third to fifth.

When we say “fall,” that does not mean that the positions will earn less money. Au contraire, mon frère. Every position will earn more money in 2027 than in 2026. However, the relative ranking of their projected franchise value will change.

The only two positions that project to see increases just shy of a million dollars are running back and special teamers (kickers, punter, long snappers).

So, if the Bengals take Jeremiyah Love at 10, it would not be an issue making him the richest running back in league history if he becomes what the experts expect him to be.

That is, unless the Bengals wanted to contract squabble, just for the sport of it. And we know they are always game.

Surprise names emerging for Bengals in first round

Most expect the Bengals to address the defense early and often in the upcoming draft. But a change in salary structures could influence their decision.

If the Bengals do want to get ahead of the exploding OL market, they could go that route as early as 10.

There is nothing the Bengals would love more than to draft a first-round player as a potential succession plan who will develop into a star, only to play hardball with them over a new contract after their third season.

And while we are hyper-focused on the defensive side of the ball, maybe there is another route the Bengals may take.

The Bengals brought back guard Dalton Risner, but only on a one-year deal. Starting center Ted Karras is also entering the final year of his contract.

That opens up the draft, especially in the first round, to a potential surprise.

Both top tackles, Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano, may be available at 10. Furthermore, many draftniks believe that both may make better pro guards than tackles.

If the 20-year-old Mauigoa is there, the Bengals’ brass might not be able to help themselves.

And then there is Penn State guard, Olaivavega Ioane, who will definitely be there at 10, but will not last very much longer after that. The former Nittany Lion has experience at both guard spots and even filled in at tackle a time or two.

Either one of them would serve as the succession plan that the Bengals love while getting ahead of the financial curve of the apparent exploding offensive line market, which they will also love.

It would also, unfortunately, fall in line with not getting an immediate contribution from a first-round pick, but provide much-needed depth in that room. That is, unless the coaching staff is ready to ruin the feel-good story that Risner was last season and immediately relegate him to the second team.

Furthermore, choosing a lineman at ten would likely forgo the best-player-available strategy.

Be on the lookout for more talk of the Bengals potentially surprising the NFL world by taking an offensive lineman at 10, much to the chagrin of fans. But perhaps to the pleasure of those who cover the NFL, as they would have yet another reason to dunk on the organization.