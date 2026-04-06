Official visit & free-agent moves suggest Jeremiyah Love-Bengals buzz is real

What exactly are the Cincinnati Bengals up to? Their strategy in the first round of the NFL Draft is often mysterious even after they've made their pick. This year is no different, especially given that they're drafting higher than they have since selecting Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 in 2021.

Most draft experts rightfully believe Cincinnati will invest in a premier defensive player with the 10th overall pick. My prevailing hope is that they trade up to lock down a blue-chip prospect on that side of the ball, rather than praying their preferred target falls to them.

But based on how free agency has played out, and the fact that there's a legit generational running back to be had, it feels increasingly possible that Jeremiyah Love be destined for the Queen City.

Jeremiyah Love to visit Bengals as the plot thickens around 10th overall pick speculation

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Cincinnati will host Love for a visit on Monday, indicating that the Notre Dame superstar has already met with the Titans and Giants.

Tennessee and New York are well ahead of the Bengals in the draft pecking order with the fourth and fifth overall picks respectively. Love is considered a prime target for the Titans to complement their young quarterback Cam Ward. The G-Men are a dark-horse candidate to draft Love despite sporting a three-deep backfield of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary.

It all really depends on what the Titans do. They could very well go for a pass rusher like Texas Tech's David Bailey or Miami dynamo Rueben Bain Jr. to flesh out their front four. New head coach Robert Saleh would love that.

As for the Giants, my thinking is that they could target LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, or my by-far-preferred Bengals target, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

Another option for Cincinnati: Move up five spots in a trade with the Giants in the event that Tennessee does pass on Love. If the Bengals were to do that, however, I'd prefer the pick to be Styles or another defender.

The logic for the Bengals acquiring Love is simple. Give Burrow an elite 1-2 punch in the backfield with Love and Chase Brown. Plus, Brown is entering the last year of his rookie contract. Cincinnati seems more keen on getting extensions done for cornerbacks DJ Turner and Dax Hill before Brown becomes a more prominent priority.

Speaking of the defense, the Bengals may not be as pressed to draft a safety/nickel type like Caleb Downs or Dillon Thieneman at No. 10 after what happened in free agency.

The Bengals' first big open-market signing was ex-Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. In a second wave of moves, they picked up Ja'Sir Taylor and Kyle Dugger. Prior to all those transactions, last year's starting nickelback Jalen Davis re-signed on a one-year deal.

Although that trio and starting safety Jordan Battle are only under contract through 2026, there's more flexibility for Cincinnati to lean toward a skill position player at the top of its rookie class.

I wouldn't place many running back prospects above Love across all my years of covering the NFL, if any. Maybe Ezekiel Elliott or Saquon Barkley? Honestly, Love might have both of them beat. I've certainly never had a tailback as my No. 1 overall prospect, which is where I had Love on my latest big board.

Love will be an instant difference-maker for any offense. Imagine what he could do with Cincinnati's elite passing attack attracting so much attention.

In addition to being an electrifying ball-carrier who averaged 6.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons en route to 2,497 yards and 35 rushing TDs, Love is more than capable of contributing as a pass-catcher. He and Brown could keep each other fresh, help Cincinnati control time of possession, and give that suspect defense plenty of breathing room between series.

Hard to argue against the Bengals drafting someone who several draft gurus regard as the best prospect in this entire class. All told, I doubt Love will be there for Cincinnati if the powers that be deploy their typical stick-and-pick Round 1 strategy.