Bengals could explore a trade if one position group keeps looking thin

The Cincinnati Bengals have two excellent receivers for Joe Burrow to throw to in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When that passing game triumvirate is on the field, the Bengals are borderline unstoppable.

Problem is, Burrow has had two of his last three years cut short by major injury. Higgins is coming off a season of multiple concussions and has dealt with other ailments throughout his career.

Not saying injury history will repeat itself. Am saying that, if the Burrow-Chase-Higgins trio stay healthy like they're overdue to do, it'd behoove the Bengals to have another exceptional pass-catcher as a clearer WR3 option, as opposed to Mike "TEINO" Gesicki (Tight End In Name Only).

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte is perfect rental trade overpay for Bengals

Cincinnati's general approach to 2026 is to be all-in. Hence why the front office scored no fewer than three new high-impact defensive starters in free agency and the trade market in Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Dexter Lawrence.

Three Super Bowl wins between Mafe and Cook. Two All-Pro selections for Lawrence. All now joined in one common goal to deliver the Bengals their first Lombardi Trophy.

So now that the defense has been mostly taken care of (coughcough LINEBACKER STILL A NEED), why not go nuclear and add a big-play threat like New England Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte?

One major factor here is whether the reigning AFC champs would be willing to deal Boutte to a fellow prospective contender. But the timing, minimal money for Boutte's rookie contract, and Cincinnati's newly unearthed desperation for a Super Bowl could create the perfect storm.

FanSided's own Wynston Wilcox wrote not long ago about how Boutte was among 10 bigger names who could be training camp cut candidates who may be traded instead:

"The New England Patriots could save $3.67 million in cap space if they cut Boutte, but it feels more likely they’ll try and trade him. Boutte has been a consistent receiver for New England the last couple of seasons, which could also help his value. The Patriots added A.J. Brown via trade and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. They have a bit of a logjam at receiver and finding a way to trim that depth before final roster cuts would feel a lot better."

I mean, A.J. Brown was in the process of becoming a Super Bowl champion and he was so frustrated in Philadelphia that he was reading books on the sidelines to keep his head on straight. Romeo Doubs straight up stopped showing up to work for the Packers when he was unhappy with his role.

Sounds like a great environment for a young quarterback like Drake Maye to ensure his extremely promising trajectory keeps going upward!

Never mind the distraction of Mike Vrabel's, ahem, off-field drama. What? Too soon?

So anyway. Boutte is dynamic. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch last season on 33 receptions and 46 targets. Incumbent Bengals WR3 Andrei Iosivas, also in a contract year, had the same number of catches but on 58 targets, struggled with drops, and averaged 13.2 yards per catch.

I don't think Brown or Doubs would be threatened in New England by, say, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, or even up-and-coming 2025 second-round pick Kyle Williams.

I swear I believe this, though: Boutte might prove to be better than Doubs. I would hate for the Pats to figure that out for themselves and that they grossly overpaid for Doubs on the open market. Thus, a Boutte trade would be a great buy-low opportunity for Cincinnati's brass.

Iosivas is fine as a WR4, sure. As the main guy asked to step up when Chase or Higgins aren't on the field at any given time? Not so much, IMHO.

Anyone remember what Boutte did to elite cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in the playoffs? You know, the guy who had to go up against Chase back in their LSU heyday every day in practice?

ONE-HANDED TOUCHDOWN CATCH IN THE SNOW BY KAYSHON BOUTTE!



(via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/H0EdA8AgYD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2026

Burrow loves to attack down the field. Defenses are already scrambling to cover Chase and Higgins as is. Imagine if Boutte is thrown into the mix. Boutte is also a past LSU standout, just not part of that loaded natty team that Burrow has compared this year's Bengals to.

Call me a pirate, because I want Boutte in the Queen City!!

If it's a third-round pick for a one-year rental, so what? Use the Trey Hendrickson comp pick! We don't need it! Remember when the Rams spent a second-rounder on Von Miller, only to see him walk in free agency? Think they believed that was worth it? They did beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Still too soon for jokes on that, by the way. No but really, please do not read this as an implication that Boutte is anywhere near the player Miller was at that time. It's more the principle of the thing.

These Bengals are like those Rams. All-in to win it all. Kayshon Boutte would be yet another signal Duke Tobin and Co. are, at long last, not messing around this time.