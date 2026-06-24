Bengals playmaker could be unexpected solution to key position dilemma

The Cincinnati Bengals may have their best roster of the Joe Burrow era, but they're still a little unsettled at multiple positions. Not atypical for any given team entering training camp.

What's different about this year's team is that the competition is fierce, even toward the bottom of the roster. Cincinnati has so much depth, with the most notable additions coming on defense.

All that said, for an offense that returns all 11 starters from 2025, there's one underrated pass-catcher who could really transform the Burrow-led passing attack.

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki may, in fact, emerge as glorified WR3 amid heated battle

Andrei Iosivas has the inside track for the No. 3 wide receiver gig behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins until further notice. How much will Iosivas really see the field in 2026, though?

The reason I say that is because Mike Gesicki exists. Although he's listed as a tight end, Gesicki is an exotic athlete who can create matchup nightmares for opposing defensive backfields.

Burrow developed a strong rapport with Gesicki in their first season together back in 2024. As Joe Shiesty led the league in passing yards and passing TDs, Gesicki managed 65 receptions on 83 targets for 665 yards and two TD grabs. Not bad when you're competing for opportunities with such a dynamic duo as Chase and Higgins. Chase won the Triple Crown that year to boot!

Unfortunately, all that momentum Gesicki drew from Burrow's MVP-caliber campaign didn't carry over. The infamous turf toe injury cut Burrow's year short, and Gesicki struggled to find his rhythm early due to a hamstring tweak in camp. He then dealt with a pectoral injury during the regular season and spend time on IR.

For as much as 2026 is about Burrow's comeback/revenge tour, there's a similar subplot unfolding for Gesicki. As relayed by Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard, he connected with his QB a lot during the offseason program and expressed gratitude for Cincinnati's offensive continuity:

2. I didn’t keep stats, but I suspect that Mike Gesicki caught more passes from Joe Burrow during 7-on-7 periods than any other target.

“I’m very grateful to be in the same system for three years in a row now,” said Gesicki. “I’ve never had that before.” pic.twitter.com/vYONnFXqbJ — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 18, 2026

If Erick All Jr. can come back healthy and deliver the goods as an inline tight end, that will only open Gesicki up for more opportunities as more of a pure receiving threat. As it is, during his two years in Cincy, Gesicki has only played 45 snaps as a inline tight end, with 155 snaps split out wide and 517 snaps aligned in the slot, per PFF.

In other words, the 6'6" veteran is a glorified slot wideout already. It'll be fascinating to see how Gesicki's role evolves, but if 2024 was any indication, we could see him in for a career-best year.

So no worries on that whole WR3 narrative. Mike Gesicki can function as one with aplomb to mask that potential deficiency.