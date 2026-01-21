Bengals could learn something from Steve Bisciotti's plan to sell Ravens

Life is short, right? Why hold anything back? Why leave anything unsaid that needs to be said? Within reason, of course.

The Cincinnati Bengals are kind of stuck. More than kind of. They're saddled with an owner in Mike Brown who's flanked by nepo-crony sidekicks.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti took on a 49% stake in the franchise starting in 2000 and was the majority owner by 2004. He's won two Super Bowls in that span, and wants a couple more before he's done.

But Bisciotti is keen to cash out and get out thereafter. He revealed this a while ago, yet it didn't really hit home for me as to how much conviction he has in his vision. So much so that he fired one of the best coaches ever in John Harbaugh, who's now with the New York Giants.

Maybe that'll prove to be a mistake. Nevertheless, Bisciotti's clarity, transparency, and long-term perspective are a stark contrast to the Bengals in so many ways.

Steve Bisciotti will someday sell Ravens beyond family, which the Bengals should 100% do (but won't)

Steve Bisciotti made his fortune in business. He doesn't meddle in football affairs much. He's instinctive, hires great, qualified people, is open to sparing no expense to improve the team, and has what's widely regarded as one of the best-run organizations in al lof sports.

Mike Brown was born into football royalty. He can insert himself into any decision-making related to the roster. The man is 90 years old and hasn't evolved in any perceptible way over his long tenure of overseeing the Bengals. He hires family members to many key posts. Corners are constantly cut to avoid paying players what they deserve.

See the massive difference? Here's the key bit of what the 65-year-old Bisciotti had to say about someday selling the Ravens after Harbaugh's firing, indicating he'd likely bail after 10 more years:

"I'm not passing it down in the family. I made that decision 25 years ago. I don't think that's healthy for my family. I've seen families feud and ruined over these damn teams, and I was determined not to do it. But when I watch guys like Art Blank and Steve Ross and Jerry Jones, and Jerry talking about what part of his anatomy he would give up for a Super Bowl, at 83 years old, I don't wanna be there. I really don't. I want to win a couple Super Bowls and get the hell out."

#Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who is 65, doesn’t see himself owning the team 10–15 years from now and he won't pass it down to his family.



“I’ve seen families feud and get ruined over these damn teams.”



Bisciotti added: “When I see Jerry [Jones] talking about what part of his… https://t.co/smtf6cqBZ6 pic.twitter.com/4VX9vd34jz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

Not to suggest that the Brown/Blackburn family would be torn up when the eventual transition comes. It's just that, the Ravens are going to be so much better positioned for success if things stay status quo in Cincinnati.

Baltimore is already way ahead of the curve in terms of its football operations. Bisciotti will have the wherewithal to sell to a mega-rich owner who'd capitalize on the situation by being hands-off.

Bisciotti referred to Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. They're the richest franchise there is. Jerry is a unique blend of businessman and football guy. Despite how lucrative America's Team is, they haven't won anything of consequence in decades. That's a credit (not a credit) to Jerry's meddling on the football side of things.

When you're one of the poorest, most frugal NFL franchises, and you have a nepotist approach to key hires, and you're not willing to ever sell the team outside the family, you're not giving yourself an honest chance to compete for Super Bowls at the highest level.

Look, I know the Bengals aren't going to change. This is merely a wishful-thinking Hail Mary to put out into the universe, praying somebody at 1 Paycor Stadium sees the light someday.

For Joe Burrow's sake. For the fans' sake. For football's sake, because what a waste it'd be for Burrow to not lift the Lombardi Trophy if he stays in Cincinnati his entire career. After three years of missing the playoffs and no indication from personnel-chief-since-1999 Duke Tobin that anything will meaningfully change this offseason, my hopes aren't exactly sky-high for the future.

More Bengals News and Analysis